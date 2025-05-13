Top times to find love at Edinburgh’s cultural Spots this International Museum Day

Meeting your special someone in real life has become increasingly popular recently, and with International Museum Day being celebrated next Sunday, 18th May, many single Dunedines may wonder how they can combine their passion for art and culture with the chance to find a date. Lucky for those looking for both a meet-cute and a dose of culture, the local dating app happn has revealed the list of the top museums in Edinburgh to go on dates at, or to find a potential partner.

According to happn user data, the City Art Centre is the spot where potential couples are likely to have crossed paths. In line with the city's artistic scene, the Fruitmarket Gallery is second as the place where singles are most likely to meet, with the National Galleries of Scotland taking bronze.

The top five museums and galleries in Edinburgh where Singles cross paths with each other:

City Art Centre Fruitmarket National Galleries of Scotland: National Museum on the Mound Royal Scottish Academy Writers' Museum Camera Obscura and World of Illusions St Cecilia's Hall and Music Museum

The best spots to find love this International Museum Day

For those looking for love and culture beyond International Museum Day, happn has revealed the peak times for finding a potential partner at these popular Edinburgh locations. Singles cross paths most with potential romantic interests at the City Art Centre and Fruitmarket around 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with love interests crossing paths at the National Galleries of Scotland: National at 2 p.m. on Mondays. For those looking for love at the end of the work week, head to the Camera Obscura and World of Illusions at 3 p.m. on Fridays.

If you’re not able to reach the museums at this time, don’t worry, as there are plenty of other ways to bond with a potential loved one, both in person and afar. For example, happn’s Spots feature allows users to add their favourite local hangouts to their profiles, including their favourite museums and galleries, helping singles to share their interests with others and provide great initial talking points.

Claire Rénier, dating expert at happn, said: If you’re looking for a culture-rich spot for a date or hoping to meet someone who shares your interests, Edinburgh offers plenty of museums and galleries where connections can happen. Whether you’re after something short term or serious, our insights highlight the places where Dunedines are most likely to meet someone special.”

A spokesperson for Art Fund, the national charity for museums and galleries, said: “Museums and galleries are brilliant date spots for a reason - from sparking conversation about an inspiring art work, to unwinding over a coffee in the cafe after the exhibition, there’s plenty to bring people together. For those looking for something memorable to share, the National Art Pass offers free or discounted entry to hundreds of museums, galleries and historic places in the UK - and with Plus One, you can bring someone along every time."