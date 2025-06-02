Treat dad to an experience he’ll never forget at Seaton House

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Seaton House has launched a special offer sure to put a smile on dad’s face this year.

Located in St Andrews near the first tee and 18th green of the iconic Old Course at the home of golf - St Andrews Golf Club, Seaton House, once known as the Scores Hotel has launched an oyster happy hour.

Running daily between 3pm and 6pm throughout June at the hotel’s destination restaurant, Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House, guests will be treated to freshly shucked oysters for just £1.50 and cooked oysters for £3 each.

And, on Father’s Day, every dad enjoying this fantastic offer will be treated to a complimentary dram, or tipple of his choice.

Oysters and Champagne at Ondine Oyster & Grill

This happy hour is something of a revival of Scotland’s original oyster happy hour that was first introduced by Seaton House’s Chef Patron Roy Brett at Ondine Edinburgh.

With 42 luxury bedrooms, including six (6) stunning suites and three junior suites, the luxury hotel offers a range of dining options, across its Bow Butts Bar and restaurants The Board Room and Ondine Oyster & Grill.

Seaton House is operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

To book your stay, or reserve your table at Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House visit seatonhouse.com.