Treat yourself for less at Fort Kinnaird this week with special dining offers

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:40 BST
Fort Kinnaird has announced up to 50% off selected menus and a range of dining offers available at participating restaurants to help shoppers beat the final week of January blues.

Pizza Express, Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and Wagamama’s are all offering mouth-watering deals for the whole family, such as complimentary cocktails, £5 main courses and buy-one-get-one-for-£1 promotions.

The deals include:

Pizza Express:

  • Grab a pizza with a friend and buy one classic pizza and get another for £1 until 31st Jan

Frankie & Benny’s:

  • Make the most of a selection of main courses being available for £5 and 50% off loaded fries until 31st January

Pizza Hut:

  • Enjoy 2-for-1 on sides, mains, desserts and the iconic lunchtime buffet when you dine-in this January (available daily until 3pm daily)

Wagamama’s:

  • The Wagamama kids' combos, which includes a smaller version of one of the main dishes, a drink, and a dessert for £7.70, are available throughout the year, making it more affordable to eat out as a family
  • Visitors can enjoy a free portion of edamame or koko prawn crackers when they sign up to the Soul Club mailing list

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s brilliant that our restaurants are offering fantastic deals so our shoppers can treat themselves for less this January, we know it can often feel like a very long month! With a wide variety of options to choose from, there’s something to suit all tastebuds.”

For more information on the stores available at Fort Kinnaird, please visit the website.

