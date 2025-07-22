UK Talent Shines as Atlantis Awards Announce Nominations Ahead of Scotland Event
Among the standout UK contenders is the multi-nominated project undefined, a testament to the compelling storytelling and production quality originating from the UK.
Born from the challenging landscape of the 2020 lockdowns in Los Angeles, The Atlantis Awards has embraced a truly international spirit, mirroring the global myth of Atlantis itself. This year marks a significant milestone as the awards bring their celebration to Scotland for the first time, with a pivotal live event set for undefined at the undefined.
The awards, led by Director Joshua Allen, received an unprecedented volume of submissions from dozens of countries worldwide, making this their busiest season yet. The judging panel, which includes a celebrated former Best Picture winner, faced the challenging task of selecting the top contenders from a truly distinguished pool of global talent.
The August 21st event, opening its doors at 5:00 PM local time (Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 7AN), promises an inspiring evening celebrating cinematic excellence. Admission is free, and attendees can RSVP to [email protected] to reserve seats.
For a glimpse into the caliber of films championed by The Atlantis Awards, film fans are encouraged to watch their most recent teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQlVbH7uknc&t=3s.
The Atlantis Awards continues its mission to empower the next generation of filmmakers, providing them with the recognition and platform they deserve, now with a strong and growing connection to the UK's thriving film community.