Underbelly announces Circus Hub Programme for 2025

Audiences will once again be invited to run away to the magical world of the Circus Hub – the ultimate home of awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind live performances.Making its UK debut on the Meadows is the latest show from CIRCA: WOLF. Known for their innovative and emotionally resonant performances, this troupe redefine the boundaries of modern circus and CIRCA: WOLF has captivated audiences with its physicality and exploration of primal human instincts. With daring acrobatics and intricate choreography this show has been celebrated for its "weightless dancing, great music and animalistic formations" (Tagesspiege)l, and described as "a rollercoaster ride of emotions from beginning to end" (Berliner Zeitung).

Bernie Dieter, the acclaimed queen of Weimar punk cabaret, is set to make an eagerly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe with her latest show Bernie Dieter’sClub Kabarett. Renowned for her one-of-a-kind blend of live music, circus, and comedy, Dieter curates a lineup which has seen sword swallowers, aerialists, fire-breathers, perform alongside her and her live punk jazz band. As an "an exuberant, juicy, guns-blazing performance that makes other cabarets look stale and tame" (Arts Desk) this show truly embodies Bernie’s unique spirit: bold and unapologetic. Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a celebration of freedom, individuality, and pushing boundaries, defying expectations at every song. Internationally acclaimed, and fresh off the heels of a run at Underbelly Boulevard, the show's success has continued in Australia, where it was highlighted as "unmissable" by Out In Perth.

This year’s programme also features the return of fan favourites such as Sophie’s Surprise 29th and Trash Test Dummies alongside bold new shows making their debut on the Meadows including Edinburgh smash hit Mythos: Ragnarök – a show that truly defines the Edinburgh Fringe; a pulse-raising fusion of Norse mythology and wrestling that’s redefining physical theatre.

This year sees more family-friendly shows than ever, with six spectacular productions with fun for all the family at its heart. From the magic of The Flying Bubble Show to the heartwarming acrobatics of The Ugly Duckling, along with All Star Circus there’s nowhere else to be this August.

Since 2015, the Circus Hub has played host to world famous acts as well as emerging talent and this year will be no different. As a hub of creativity, each day performances will blow audiences away with acrobatics and awe-inspiring stunts. See below for more info on each of the shows on offer:

Step into the smoky world of Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett where debauched circus meets powerhouse live music, gender-bending acts, and fire-breathing chaos in a wild night of cabaret.

where debauched circus meets powerhouse live music, gender-bending acts, and fire-breathing chaos in a wild night of cabaret. From the internationally acclaimed CIRCA ensemble comes CIRCA: Wolf — an acrobatic thrill ride where chaos transforms into primal unity through ferocious, tightly woven choreography.

— an acrobatic thrill ride where chaos transforms into primal unity through ferocious, tightly woven choreography. Expect sky-high thrills in The Nose Dive Assembly , a bold new circus show packed with trapeze artists, teeterboards, custom apparatus and the UK’s only female Wheel of Death duo

, a bold new circus show packed with trapeze artists, teeterboards, custom apparatus and the UK’s only female Wheel of Death duo Laugh, gasp and connect in Flip Fabrique: Six° , a playful, high-energy exploration of how close we really are – just six degrees – told through gravity-defying circus and comedy.

, a playful, high-energy exploration of how close we really are – just six degrees – told through gravity-defying circus and comedy. Soar into a dreamlike world with The Flying Bubble Show , where shimmering bubbles, flight and imagination collide in a meditative, interactive spectacle for kids and adults alike.

, where shimmering bubbles, flight and imagination collide in a meditative, interactive spectacle for kids and adults alike. Part myth, part muscle, Mythos: Ragnarök blends Viking legends with full-throttle wrestling in a rock-fuelled, critically acclaimed physical theatre phenomenon.

blends Viking legends with full-throttle wrestling in a rock-fuelled, critically acclaimed physical theatre phenomenon. Full of punk spirit and playful rebellion, circus-cabaret show The Ruckus serves up a powerful mix of strong women, breathtaking aerials, human-sized balloons and cheeky circus joy for everyone.

serves up a powerful mix of strong women, breathtaking aerials, human-sized balloons and cheeky circus joy for everyone. Sophie’s Surprise 29th is back after a smash-hit run – part circus, part comedy, all chaos – throwing the wildest, most nostalgic 90s house party you’ve ever stumbled into.

is back after a smash-hit run – part circus, part comedy, all chaos – throwing the wildest, most nostalgic 90s house party you’ve ever stumbled into. Experience All Star Circus, a jaw-dropping display of Aussie talent featuring backflips, one-arm handstands, human pyramids and aerial grace from a cast of award-winning performers.

a jaw-dropping display of Aussie talent featuring backflips, one-arm handstands, human pyramids and aerial grace from a cast of award-winning performers. With bins, balance and belly laughs, Trash Test Dummies Circus returns to take the humble wheelie bin to ridiculous, side-splitting new heights in this family favourite.

returns to take the humble wheelie bin to ridiculous, side-splitting new heights in this family favourite. A classic tale flips into the circus for Underbelly’s youngest audiences with The Ugly Duckling, where high-energy acrobatics and storytelling celebrate finding your tribe and embracing your uniqueness.

Since its launch in 2015, Underbelly’s Circus Hub has remained the home of world-class circus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Set in the heart of the Meadows, it was the first major venue at the Fringe dedicated entirely to showcasing the boldest, most breathtaking circus work from around the globe. The Hub’s iconic venues – The Lafayette, a striking 550-seat big top, and The Beauty, a stunning 500-seat Spiegeltent – pay tribute to Edinburgh’s rich circus heritage. Named after legendary illusionist The Great Lafayette and his beloved performing dog Beauty, they honour the city’s historic love affair with spectacle and showmanship. Each year, these extraordinary spaces continue to push the boundaries of what's possible at the Fringe, offering a home for technically ambitious, visually spectacular and emotionally resonant circus that thrills audiences of all ages.

Underbelly’s Head of Programming Marina Dixon said: “This year’s Circus Hub brings together a fantastic mix of shows from around the world, with more UK circus than ever before. We’re thrilled to welcome back returning favourites with exciting new work, alongside fresh voices bringing something special to the Meadows. The programme is full of joy, spectacle and heart. There really is something for everyone.”

For tickets and more information head to: www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS – IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

ALL STAR CIRCUS

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 5.15pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 12th & 19th) (from £14)

Genre: Children’s Show, Circus, Acrobatics

Experience world-class circus talent, Head First Acrobats performing extraordinary feats right before your eyes! From amazing backflips and one-arm handstands to towering human pyramids and graceful aerialists, this award-winning cast of Australia’s best circus performers delivers a high-energy spectacle for all ages.

BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 7.20pm

Dates: 1st–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £17)

Genre: Cabaret & Variety, Circus, Live Music

A debauched night of breathtaking circus, powerhouse live music, gender-bending artistry, and fire-breathing sideshow at its most provocative and hilarious best. “An exuberant, juicy, guns-blazing performance that makes other cabarets look stale and tame.” ★★★★★ (ArtsHub)

CIRCA: WOLF

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Lafayette) | 6.20pm

Dates: 1st–23rd August (excl. 6th, 12th & 19th) (from £15.50)

Genre: Circus, Physical Theatre, Acrobatics

Wolf is a gasp-inducing acrobatic thrill ride from the internationally renowned Circa ensemble. The wolves evolve from disruptive chaos into a ferocious pack, moving with razor-sharp physicality and raw intensity. Overflowing with danger and beauty, this is circus with fangs. Join the pack.

FLIP FABRIQUE: SIX°

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Lafayette) | 2.05pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 12th & 19th) (from £17)

Genre: Circus, Acrobatics

Are we all just six degrees apart? With five performers on stage, Six° explores the missing connections between us through astonishing acrobatics and comedy. FLIP Fabrique turns the ordinary into the extraordinary in this playful, high-energy circus for a connected world.

THE FLYING BUBBLE SHOW

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 3.10pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 12th & 19th) (from £14)

Genre: Children’s Shows, Circus

A dreamlike fusion of bubbles and flight. Maxwell the Bubbleologist floats through the air, creating shimmering scenes of magic. This meditative, interactive spectacle invites audiences into a world of wonder, beauty and playful imagination.

MYTHOS: RAGNARÖK

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Lafayette) | 8.40pm

Dates: 1st–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £12)

Genre: Theatre, Physical Theatre, Rock

Part myth, part mayhem! Mythos: Ragnarök smashes together Viking legend and full-throttle wrestling in this critically acclaimed, globally touring spectacle. Join Loki, Thor, and the gods in a no-holds-barred showdown. “The maddest, baddest show on the Fringe... A phenomenon.” (Daily Mail)

THE NOSE DIVE ASSEMBLY

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Lafayette) | 4.10pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £16.50)

Genre: Circus

Big-top circus with heart and spectacle from Revel Puck. The Nose Dive Assembly brings large-scale contemporary circus to the stage, withtrapeze artists, bespoke apparatus, teeterboards, and the only female Wheel of Death duo in the UK. Daring, dynamic, and defiantly joyful.

THE RUCKUS

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 1.05pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £15)

Genre: Circus, Cabaret

Circus meets punk in The Ruckus — a celebration of power, play and rebellion. Featuring strong women, giant balloons, breathtaking aerials and the cheeky spirit of The Revel Puck Circus, this is a circus that’s as inclusive as it is exhilarating.

SOPHIE’S SURPRISE 29TH

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 9.45pm

Dates: 1st–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £17)

Genre: Circus, Cabaret

Sophie is turning 29, and the house party is on! After a smash-hit 2024 debut, this chaotic blend of circus, comedy and 90s nostalgia returns. Featuring jaw-dropping performances and non-stop party vibes. “Loved every minute of it.” ★★★★★ (Scottish Sun)

TRASH TEST DUMMIES CIRCUS

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Lafayette) | 12.05pm

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £13.50)

Genre: Children’s Shows, Circus, Comedy

Everyone put your rubbish out – tonight’s bin night and the Trash Test Dummies are on duty again! This award-winning, slapstick circus extravaganza turns the humble wheelie bin into a tool of hilarity, acrobatics and delight. A family favourite returns!

THE UGLY DUCKLING

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows (The Beauty) | 11am

Dates: 2nd–23rd August (excl. 11th & 18th) (from £13)

Genre: Children’s Shows, Circus, Theatre

A classic tale reimagined through circus from Revel Puck. The Ugly Duckling fuses storytelling and acrobatics in a joyful coming-of-age story that celebrates difference, belonging and finding your flock. High-energy fun with a big heart for the whole family.

For ticketing information, head to www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk and follow Underbelly on social media @FollowTheCow

1 . Contributed Mythos Ragnarok to head to Underbelly for the first time. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales