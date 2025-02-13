Unique exhibition showcases creative journey behind QMU’s new public art piece

An exhibition, which will provide an insight into the development of a unique piece of public art, is to take place at Queen Margaret University (QMU).

The exhibition, ‘Painting a picture of university life,’ will showcase the research and processes involved in the development of the final artwork, which will take centre stage within the University grounds.

Both the exhibition and the launch of the public art piece are planned to coincide with the University’s 150th anniversary celebrations this year, with ‘Painting a picture of university life’ open for public viewing from February 28 to March 21.

Visitors will be introduced to a range of drawings created by the local artist, Martha Ellis, with the exhibition presenting her signature laser ‘cut out’ style which encapsulates and reflects the people and activities that make up the QMU community.

Martha Ellis

Martha said: “This exhibition offers an insight into how a concept evolves from a simple idea into a meaningful public art piece.

“What excites me the most is how this project is an entirely collaborative effort, shaped by the voices and stories of the QMU community. From staff and students to alumni and local residents, every bit of input has made this project more personal and reflective of the people that make up QMU.

“As the final piece takes shape, I’m excited to have had the opportunity to create something that will be part of the University's legacy for years to come and resonate with everyone who sees it.”

An East Lothian resident, Martha is a visual artist with a passion for showcasing a ‘sense of place’ in ‘cut-out’ drawings using sheet metal. She is known for her unique wall mounted and free-standing artworks which she creates in her Edinburgh studio.

Martha Ellis and previous artwork she created.

With a background teaching art and design in schools, over the years Martha has enjoyed developing her use of laser cutting technology to create bold and stylised cut-out artworks. This piece for QMU will be one of her first public commissions.

The exhibition, and the creation of the public artwork, forms part of the University’s QMU150 programme, a series of events and initiatives commemorating the University’s 150th anniversary.

Sir Paul Grice, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of QMU, said: “Martha Ellis’ work captures the essence of our community in a way that is both meaningful and relevant. The arts have always played a vital role in our University, and as part of our 150th anniversary celebrations, this public artwork will serve as a distinctive representation of QMU’s ongoing commitment to creativity and collaboration.

“Made possible by donations from the QMU community, the new artwork will be a permanent feature on campus for students, staff, visitors and the local community to enjoy.”

‘Painting a picture of university life: 150th anniversary artwork exhibition at QMU’ will be open to the public to view from February 28 to March 21 in the Level 3 Atrium at QMU.

For more information about the art piece and the QMU150 celebrations, visit https://www.qmu.ac.uk/about-the-university/qmu150