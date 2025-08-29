Unique public art piece unveiled at QMU

A highly anticipated public art installation that celebrates the people and activities which make up Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh has been officially unveiled in Musselburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, students, East Lothian residents and members of the QMU community, who each played a part in bringing the artwork to life, were the first to catch a glimpse of the unique sculpture at an official unveiling ceremony on 28 August.

Commissioned to mark the 150th anniversary of Queen Margaret University, the installation takes centre stage in the grounds of the University’s campus. Made possible by donations from the QMU community, it is now a permanent feature available for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist and Musselburgh resident, Martha Ellis, was selected from a pool of applicants to create the final piece - she engaged in extensive research to ensure the QMU community was reflected in her design.

Martha Ellis

Martha said: “It’s been an exciting challenge to create an artwork that represents the unique character of Queen Margaret University.

“I wanted to capture the people and spirit of QMU - past, present, and future. Through in-depth research, participation in local events, and meaningful engagement with the community, I discovered the many inspiring stories and vibrant personalities that define the University, I've woven these together to create a piece that I hope will resonate with viewers, inviting them to see themselves, or someone they know, reflected in its characters. Seeing the raw and real reactions at the unveiling made me feel like I’ve more than achieved my aim.”

Martha continued: “It’s been so rewarding seeing this project come together over the last year. My hope is that it sparks curiosity, conversation, and a sense of belonging for everyone who sees it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision for a commemorative artwork marking QMU’s 150th anniversary first emerged three years ago. After careful discussion in the University about the form, location, and process, a public competition was launched, attracting dozens of imaginative submissions - from striking wall murals and sculpted benches, to a recycled-materials shelter and a statue fashioned from oversized kitchen utensils paying tribute to QMU’s roots as a cookery school.

QMU's 150th anniversary public artwork

Following a rigorous selection process, a committee including QMU staff and students unanimously chose the design proposed by Martha. Her concept stood out for its ability to capture the spirit of the University’s community - its students, staff, alumni, and partners - who have shaped QMU over the past 150 years.

Martha Ellis is a talented visual artist with a passion for showcasing a ‘sense of place’ in her signature sheet metal ‘laser cut-out’ designs – the style employed for the artwork at QMU. This piece is one of her first public commissions.

Sir Paul Grice, Principal of QMU, said: “One of the things that Queen Margaret University really prides itself on is its sense of community. And it is this strong sense of community and belonging which many people say sets us apart from other universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we approached our 150th anniversary celebrations, we decided that we wanted to create something on campus – a physical embodiment of the institution that represents what QMU stands for. This artwork provides an opportunity to reflect on the rich tapestry of people, stories, and experiences that have shaped QMU over the years. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and to the deep connections we share as a university.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Martha for her extraordinary vision and talent, to everyone who contributed to this project, and to our donors, whose generosity made it possible. Together, you’ve helped create a piece of art that will not only celebrate our heritage but will also serve as a lasting symbol of QMU’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and community.”

The official unveiling celebration brought together staff, students, donors and friends of the University for a drinks reception in QMU’s recently refurbished Learning Resource Centre. Guests also enjoyed a small exhibition of laser-cut drawings that Martha created during her design process and a film documenting the installation’s development, followed by the unveiling itself, outside on campus grounds.

Martha; Professor Richard Butt, Deputy Principal of QMU; Gordon Mackenzie, Head of Strategic Planning and Policy Development and convener of the Public Art Committee; and Professor David Stevenson, Dean of the School of Arts, Social Sciences and Management, were joined by the two Presidents of QMU’s Students’ Union to officially reveal the artwork to excited onlookers, while Ollie Kemp from the Prestonlodge Pipe Band delighted guests with his performance of 'Scotland The Brave' to help mark the celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of the public artwork forms part of the QMU150 programme of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of the institution now known as Queen Margaret University.

Find out more about the public art commission and the QMU150 programme of activities on the QMU website.