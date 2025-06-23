Untold Stories: modern mime reimagines emotion, imagination and escapism at the Fringe 2025

Silent Rocco’s physical theatre fantasy proves you don’t need words, sets or props to tell unforgettable tales - just a heartbeat and a little imagination.

In Untold Stories, German performer Silent Rocco reinvents mime for a new era. There's no props, no set and not a single spoken word leading us through a journey of emotion, technology, loneliness and joy.

Rocco creates an immersive dreamscape from pure skill and storytelling instinct. This is modern mime for everyone. It's funny, poignant and utterly original.

Untold Stories invites audiences to fall back in love with their imaginations. This is certainly one to watch.

A man alone on stage and an entire universe at his fingertips.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Beside

Dates: 30th Jul - 24th Aug @ 11:55

Review From: 30th July

Tickets: From £10.00

Age Guidance: 8+

Running Time: (45 min)

