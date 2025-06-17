US comic and writer Sam Jay to make Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut

Emmy nominated writer and comedian Sam Jay (HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me, Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning), is all set to cross the pond and make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this year. She will be performing her new show, ‘We The People’, for the full festival run.

Sam has built a name for herself and her signature style of refreshing takes blended with provocative boldness, making her one of America’s hottest comedy names. ‘We The People’ is a new hour that Sam has been working up and will explore America’s relationships with the world as well as with herself through the eyes of a black woman in America. With everything that is happening in the world of politics, international relationships and America being at the heart of it, how does Sam Jay feel about the certain demise of a country she’s never truly felt a part of?

Sam Jay is a regular face on TV and is well known for her highly praised specials, ‘Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning’ (Netflix) and ‘Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me’ (HBO). Her television credits also include her own weekly late-night series ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ (HBO) which she also executive produced, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), You People (Netflix) which is directed by Kenya Barris and also stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, The Comedy Lineup (Netflix), Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) which saw her perform alongside Margaret Cho and Billy Eichner, The Roast of Tom Brady (Netflix), The Eric Andre Show (HBO), SafeWord (MTV), and many more.

Sam is internationally known and has performed all over the globe. She has previously performed at festivals including the Netflix is a Joke festival, the New York Comedy Festival, the Vodafone Dublin Comedy Festival, Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival and more. As well as her work as a live comic, Sam is also highly praised for her work as a writer and received a Writer’s Guild of America nomination and Emmy nominations for her work on Saturday Night Live. In 2023, Sam was named a BET Her Awards Pride Honoree and was featured as the ‘Voice of God’ at the 74th Prime Time Emmy Awards (2022). She is a critically acclaimed comic and has been previously picked as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2018.

Sam Jay, We The People

EDINBURGH FRINGE LISTINGS INFORMATION:

Sam Jay: We The People

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Upstairs

Date & Time: 30th July – 24th August, 7pm

Duration: 60 mins

Instagram: @samjaycomic

Twitter: @SamJayComic