Van Morrison announces show at Usher Hall

Van Morrison, the legendary singer-songwriter has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March. He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 30 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 31.

Tickets go on sale: 9am - Friday February 14

March tour dates:

March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Van Morrison

March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 23 – Oxford New Theatre

March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms

March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Ticket prices: Scotland/Edinburgh are £80/£65@ £50

Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford - £80, £65 & £50

Stroud - £150 / £125

Available from Ticketline.co.uk or the venue box office

Start time for the shows will be 8pm except for Nottingham which will be 7.30pm

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Van Morrison live.