Van Morrison announces show at Usher Hall
Tickets go on sale: 9am - Friday February 14
March tour dates:
March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
March 23 – Oxford New Theatre
March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms
March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Ticket prices: Scotland/Edinburgh are £80/£65@ £50
Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford - £80, £65 & £50
Stroud - £150 / £125
Available from Ticketline.co.uk or the venue box office
Start time for the shows will be 8pm except for Nottingham which will be 7.30pm
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Van Morrison live.