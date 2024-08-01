Viral Comedy Sensation Joe McTernan New Solo Show: Lost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Blonde & Brett Vincent for GetComedy proudly presentVIRAL COMEDY SENSATION JOE MCTERNAN WITH HIS NEW SOLO SHOW: LOST Venue: Underbelly, Bristo Square 31st July – 26th August 2024 (excludes 12th) at 6.50pm Tickets: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/joe-mcternan-lost#performance

Lost. We’ve all felt it at some time or another, and we’ve wished there was an internal GPS in us that could just put us back in the place we want to be. This is a show about change, heartbreak, and picking yourself up and ploughing on—in an attempt to be found.

Scottish stand-up comedian and viral comedy sensation Joe McTernan didn’t expect to be single at 32. Now, after a ten-year relationship, he’s striking out on his own and learning what life is like when every decision is yours and could have devastating or incredible outcomes.

Having been told travel is ‘good for the soul,’ Joe went from never having been on a plane to visiting 12 countries in eight months. His soul may well be enriched, but he’s still yet to ‘find himself,’ as his indignation and anxiety have been triggered. Oh, and he’s been urinated on by a squirrel monkey in the Dominican Republic—not just once, but four times.

Joe McTernan

Hilarious and relatable, Lost sees Joe face his fears, worry about his lack of plans to have kids, compare himself with his Dad, and, more importantly, discover that happiness can be found after heartbreak.

Joe says, “We can all feel lost after our path in life is diverted, but maybe you have been lost for years—and this is you finally becoming the person you were supposed to be! I want to wish everyone that comes into (and goes out of) my life all the best. Finding and sharing humour in life’s challenges brings us together and helps us stay positive.”

Famed for his observational comedy and unique style, stand-up comedian & actor Joe McTernan has over 50 million views and 170k online followers for his hilarious character-based sketches. His viral success attracted the attention of Law & Order star Angie Harmon, with the pair shooting a hilarious coffee shop spoof reel. Joe has also performed on BBC’s ‘The Comedy Underground’, supported Tom Stade on tour, and co-created the online (Scottish Comedy Award-winning) sitcom ‘M.U.F.F.’ alongside Daniel Sloss and Craig Hill.

Joe McTernan will return to the Ed Fringe this year with a brand-new show, Lost, following last year’s critically acclaimed and sold-out performances of his show Life Advice That Won’t Change Your Life.

Follow Joe:

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@joemcternan?lang=en

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC54ORPtmfGDZ_1ScH9wHPiQ

In praise of Joes 2023 show… Life Advice That Won’t Change Your Life:

“I was crying with laughter pretty much throughout the entire performance, It’s a relentless hour of relatable stories and jokes which continuously landed”

*****ThreeWeeks

“Hilarious… A jam packed hour of great comedy material”

****1/2 One4review

“Commanding stage presence, loud laughs and well-deserved applause from the audience”

**** EdfringeReview

"His punchlines hit home…sure to delight with his amusing frustration.”

**** Edinburgh Festivals Magazine

For more info, review tickets for Lost, or to arrange an interview:

please contact [email protected] / 07826 935579