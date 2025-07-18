Wait, don’t I know you? Five debuts from performers you already know this Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Miss Frisky

Yes, it is Frisky of Frisky and Mannish fame and yes it is solo Frisky this year as the Queen of pop-mash-parodic-stereophonic-vaudevillian-infotainment returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with her own band. Better still, the band are all Scottish based performers at the top of their game – what’s not to love. Frisky promises the same quick quips and amazing three octaves of talent but places control into the hands of the audience. Frisky’s Reshuffle is just that, a new playlist each night decided by yours truly. While Mannish aka Matthew Floyd Jones popped off to compose and provide musical direction for such smashes as Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Frisky has been one of the most in demand cabaret emcees across London, with residencies around Europe and gigs the world over.

Barnie Duncan

But not as you know him. Cut DJ and calypso and soca expert Juan Vesuvius built up a following in the 2010s with Calypso Nights; Juan, Two and I am your Deejay, and in 2025, the man hiding under the samba sleeves, Barnie Duncan, steps onto the stage for his debut stand-up show. In the comic’s surreal and subversive style, Oooky Pooky takes down the manosphere with playful, physical comedy as performed for NZ Prime Minster Jacinda Arden.

Michael Elsener

If you’re a fan of a late-night Edinburgh Fringe line-up show, or Russel Howard, you will already know Michael. But, despite having the nickname ‘the Swiss John Oliver’ – this may be your introduction to the political comedian who asks if his secret Swiss recipe can save the world. Fresh from supporting Russell Howard on his European Tour and Winner of Best Solo Show at the Swiss Comedy Awards 2024, Michael Elsener holds the keys to paradise. Will you join him there?

Jonny Woo

Legendary East End London performer Jonny Woo heads to arts venue Summerhall with a new show, Surbubia, about his life growing up, the stories of queer elders who weren’t afforded the respect they deserved. A return to his spoken word, storytelling and performance art roots, Suburbia brings audiences on a heady journey from the Medway suburbs, through the streets of New York and. And not shying away from how we usually see Jonny Woo, in Night at the Musicals with Le Gateau Chocolat or in a drag line up show - of course, there’s a musical number or two.

Dangerous Goods

Just shy of 10 years ago, a cohort of incredible women took the festival by storm, selling out show after show with audiences meeting them across the city in their recognisable tracksuits sharing ‘smash the patriarchy’ moments with fans. They were Hot Brown Honey. The creative team behind Hot Brown Honey, including co-creator, director and performer Lisa Fa’alafi are back with Dangerous Goods. Hot Brown Honey conquered Glastonbury, the Southbank Centre London, Freedom Festival Hull and Dublin Fringe all from the initial outpouring of love they experienced at the Edinburgh Fringe. The co-directors Fa’alafi and Leah Shelton say: “Depending on who you ask, different voices throughout history have been seen as dangerous. The systems that govern our everyday lives are often the ones defining this notion and we see it still today molding our opinions of each other.” This new show claims to be empowering, unapologetic, hot-as-hell cabaret.

