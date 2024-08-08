Walker’s Shortbread opens ‘shortbread-scented’ sensory experience in Edinburgh Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walker’s Shortbread is inviting those travelling through Edinburgh Airport on a sensory journey this summer, with a new pop-up site which invites passengers to ‘experience the joy of shortbread’ through sight, smell and taste.

The activation will run until September 2, coinciding with Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival, which drew in travellers from over 170 countries last year.i A whopping 15 million travellers are expected to pass through Edinburgh Airport in 2024.

Walker’s new pop-up looks to encapsulate visitors’ senses, with scents of freshly-baked shortbread, set to transport visitors to Walker’s home-town of Aberlour in the Scottish Highlands. This includes a new feature where shoppers can use the available atomisers to activate the scent.

To celebrate Walker’s provenance and heritage, the impactful space is decorated with eye-catching illustrations of well-known Scottish landmarks featured alongside a 3D replica of Joseph Walker's original baker's van. Walker’s iconic tartan presents a running theme throughout the designs, creating a visual, photo-friendly backdrop.

Visitors will have an opportunity to taste Walker’s delicious all-butter shortbread, with plenty of Shortbread fingers samples available. As they progress on their shopping journey, customers can grab their very own complimentary postcard spotlighting Scottish designs to take away with them. Shortbread themed signs hanging on the ceiling will also guide shoppers to Walker’s personalised vending machine within the World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport, where they can take a digital quiz to help match them to the perfect Walker’s product for any occasion.

Bryony Walker, Head of Commercial Strategy at Walker’s Shortbread, said: “As a proud Scottish brand, Walker’s new pop-up site aims to engage international audiences visiting Edinburgh in an exciting and memorable way. We have embodied Scotland’s ‘friendly and welcoming’ reputation, to create something that is not just a shopping experience, but a journey through Walker’s heritage using sight, smell and taste, to bring to life the joy of shortbread.”

Linsey Jordan, Head of Retail at Edinburgh Airport, commented: “Many passengers like nothing better than to stock up on Scottish favourites as they pass through the airport, and as Walker’s Shortbread is always a top choice it’s no surprise this eye-catching installation is proving a big hit.”

“As travellers from all across the world come to Edinburgh to enjoy the Festival – and experience the very best of Scotland – we’re pleased to work with Walker’s on showcasing one of Scotland’s most loved treats in a unique way throughout the month of August.”

Jonathan McIvor, Head of the Confectionery Category in the UK for Avolta added, “At Avolta, we know that consumers want to be immersed in unique and memorable shopping experiences. Through collaborations with brands like Walker’s, we can deliver on this mission, while bringing heritage and culture to the forefront of what we do. Travellers from all over the world will now be able to visit this exciting pop-up to experience the true essence of Scotland.”