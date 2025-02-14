What don't you talk about? Groundbreaking new album and live experience about women's unspoken silences
The video for Body Brave features statements made by women in answer to Joanie’s question ‘what do you not talk about?’, written on bunting made from Joanie’s childhood bedsheets. The bunting is a central part of the ‘live experience’, draping around the audience as they sing, cry and laugh together.
Single out February 21, album release March 7 and touring from March 15.
It’s a unique and powerful experience which is a mix of gig, singalong and gentle reflective activities. All genders are welcome and participation entirely optional. Here is what audiences have said:
You need to take this show far and wide. Bring it to women anywhere!
More women need to experience is, thank you!
Loving and thoughtful, gentle and modern
This is so beautiful and needed
Thank you! - You're doing something amazing!!
To make a lasting impact, the show is followed by a discussion, and ways to continue experiencing support for those who want it.
Joanie, who has spent the last year in Portobello, plays Edinburgh on Saturday March 22. All genders are welcome to the event - we heal this stuff together.
All ticket, single and album launch info is at https://www.joaniebones.com/the-elephant-in-the-womb.html