What don't you talk about? Groundbreaking new album and live experience about women's unspoken silences

'Mad trad' singer Joanie Bones is launching her groundbreaking project The Elephant in the Womb, a musical journey into women’s tender silences, with the release of new single Body Brave. The single features soaring vocals, empowering lyrics and punchy beats to make a powerful anthem of female strength and courage.

The video for Body Brave features statements made by women in answer to Joanie’s question ‘what do you not talk about?’, written on bunting made from Joanie’s childhood bedsheets. The bunting is a central part of the ‘live experience’, draping around the audience as they sing, cry and laugh together.

Single out February 21, album release March 7 and touring from March 15.

It’s a unique and powerful experience which is a mix of gig, singalong and gentle reflective activities. All genders are welcome and participation entirely optional. Here is what audiences have said:

Joanie realised that all the things that women don't speak about are connected by the shadow of shame

You need to take this show far and wide. Bring it to women anywhere!

More women need to experience is, thank you!

Loving and thoughtful, gentle and modern

This is so beautiful and needed

Joanie Bones' songs bring tenderness and connection to experiences women have had to go through alone

Thank you! - You're doing something amazing!!

To make a lasting impact, the show is followed by a discussion, and ways to continue experiencing support for those who want it.

Joanie, who has spent the last year in Portobello, plays Edinburgh on Saturday March 22. All genders are welcome to the event - we heal this stuff together.

All ticket, single and album launch info is at https://www.joaniebones.com/the-elephant-in-the-womb.html