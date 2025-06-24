What is love? Legendary lovers battle it out in Edinburgh’s hottest new musical
It’s Romeo vs. Casanova. Cyrano de Bergerac vs. Marquis de Sade. And the stakes have never been higher. World's Greatest Lover, making its debut at Fringe 2025, is a pop musical showdown like no other.
Directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Joshua Bergasse, who worked on the Emmy award winning TV show Smash, World's Greatest Lover is seductive, entertaining and heartfelt.
Is Casonova all charm and no depth? Is Romeo a dramatic little simp? Can Cyrano outwit everyone through wit and wordplay? What is Marquis even doing there? It's all to be explored and revealed in this electric 60-minute show.
Bergasse says: "I’m so excited to bring WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER to the Edinburgh Fringe. It’s such a fun and funny show with great songs, energetic dances and hysterical characters. I can’t wait for the audiences at the fringe to see what we’ve been cooking up."
Venue: Pleasance One, Pleasance Courtyard (Edinburgh Fringe Venue 33), The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ
Dates and times: 31 July – 24 August 2025 (not 6, 13, 20 August) 6.00pm (60 minutes)
Tickets: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/worlds-greatest-lover-new-musical 0131 556 6550 / https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/world-s-greatest-lover-the-new-musical 0131 226 0000
Prices: £10 - £19