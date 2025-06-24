What is love? Legendary lovers battle it out in Edinburgh’s hottest new musical

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:04 BST
Romeo, Casanova, Cyrano de Bergerac, Marquis de Sade - the boys are back in town and bursting into song. But only one can be the World's Greatest Lover.

It’s Romeo vs. Casanova. Cyrano de Bergerac vs. Marquis de Sade. And the stakes have never been higher. World's Greatest Lover, making its debut at Fringe 2025, is a pop musical showdown like no other.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Joshua Bergasse, who worked on the Emmy award winning TV show Smash, World's Greatest Lover is seductive, entertaining and heartfelt.

Is Casonova all charm and no depth? Is Romeo a dramatic little simp? Can Cyrano outwit everyone through wit and wordplay? What is Marquis even doing there? It's all to be explored and revealed in this electric 60-minute show.

Four lovers. One stage. Zero chill. The battle for romantic supremacy begins at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Four lovers. One stage. Zero chill. The battle for romantic supremacy begins at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Bergasse says: "I’m so excited to bring WORLD'S GREATEST LOVER to the Edinburgh Fringe. It’s such a fun and funny show with great songs, energetic dances and hysterical characters. I can’t wait for the audiences at the fringe to see what we’ve been cooking up."

Venue: Pleasance One, Pleasance Courtyard (Edinburgh Fringe Venue 33), The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

Dates and times: 31 July – 24 August 2025 (not 6, 13, 20 August) 6.00pm (60 minutes)

Tickets: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/worlds-greatest-lover-new-musical 0131 556 6550 / https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/world-s-greatest-lover-the-new-musical 0131 226 0000

Prices: £10 - £19

