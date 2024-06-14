Where To Watch The Euros In Edinburgh: Malones Ultimate Fanzone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The flags of Europe have taken over the walls at Malones Edinburgh. Our tanks are full of unpasteurised Tennent’s and official tankard glasses are ready and waiting to be filled (and let’s face it, probably stolen). The menus have been finalised, musicians booked and our 4k ultra HD screens are ready to go on every wall. All that’s left is to welcome everyone to our free Euros 2024 Fanzone!

Walk-ins Welcome

The Fanzone is fully booked for the Scotland v Germany opener on 14th June, but we can’t wait to welcome walk-ins! As for the rest of the month, tables can be booked on our website, and we’re accepting walk-ins for each match.

Free Euros Fanzone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malones staff are getting in the spirit of the Euros.

The Euros Fanzone at Malones is unticketed and free to enter! For larger groups requiring a table we’d recommend booking in advance, but we also have plenty of space for walk-ins across our 2 floors. Booking is open to groups of 6+.

For Scottish And International Fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For international supporters, we have the option to book our 3-match package, where you can get a guaranteed table for all 3 of your team’s group stage matches, plus access to exclusive drinks deals.

Menus: Steins, Jugs & Specials

Steins are back for the Euros and we’re also adding 4 pint jugs at a discounted rate! Our delicious Euros specials offer some great deals too.

Pizza Geeks Kitchen Takeover

Pizza Geeks will be taking over our kitchen on the 14th, 19th and 23rd June for each of Scotland’s group stage games. They’ll be wood-firing an extended menu of Neapolitan-inspired pizzas for fans, including favourites like the Super Mario and the Johnny Blaze.

Hungry For The Win

And that’s not all, because our long-standing partnership with Pizza Geeks’ Haymarket restaurant means fans can order freshly made pizza straight to their Fanzone table, for the entire month of the Euros!

Unmissable Atmosphere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Malones Atmosphere is legendary, and this year’s Euros Fanzone is set to be our best yet. You can always count on our playlists for pre-match hype, and we’ll have live music Thursday-Sunday the ultimate weekend entertainment.

Beer Garden Fanzone

When the sun shows up, we’ll open our bifold doors and extend the Fanzone to the street, complete with extra outdoor seating.

How To Book

Head to our website to book a table, or our 3-match package. Pre-booking is available for groups of 6+, smaller groups will be required to walk-in.

Where To Find Us

Malones Edinburgh,

242 Morrison Street

Edinburgh