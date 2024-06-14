Where To Watch The Euros In Edinburgh: Malones Ultimate Fanzone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Walk-ins Welcome
The Fanzone is fully booked for the Scotland v Germany opener on 14th June, but we can’t wait to welcome walk-ins! As for the rest of the month, tables can be booked on our website, and we’re accepting walk-ins for each match.
Free Euros Fanzone
The Euros Fanzone at Malones is unticketed and free to enter! For larger groups requiring a table we’d recommend booking in advance, but we also have plenty of space for walk-ins across our 2 floors. Booking is open to groups of 6+.
For Scottish And International Fans
For international supporters, we have the option to book our 3-match package, where you can get a guaranteed table for all 3 of your team’s group stage matches, plus access to exclusive drinks deals.
Menus: Steins, Jugs & Specials
Steins are back for the Euros and we’re also adding 4 pint jugs at a discounted rate! Our delicious Euros specials offer some great deals too.
Pizza Geeks Kitchen Takeover
Pizza Geeks will be taking over our kitchen on the 14th, 19th and 23rd June for each of Scotland’s group stage games. They’ll be wood-firing an extended menu of Neapolitan-inspired pizzas for fans, including favourites like the Super Mario and the Johnny Blaze.
Hungry For The Win
And that’s not all, because our long-standing partnership with Pizza Geeks’ Haymarket restaurant means fans can order freshly made pizza straight to their Fanzone table, for the entire month of the Euros!
Unmissable Atmosphere
The Malones Atmosphere is legendary, and this year’s Euros Fanzone is set to be our best yet. You can always count on our playlists for pre-match hype, and we’ll have live music Thursday-Sunday the ultimate weekend entertainment.
Beer Garden Fanzone
When the sun shows up, we’ll open our bifold doors and extend the Fanzone to the street, complete with extra outdoor seating.
How To Book
Head to our website to book a table, or our 3-match package. Pre-booking is available for groups of 6+, smaller groups will be required to walk-in.
Where To Find Us
Malones Edinburgh,
242 Morrison Street
Edinburgh
EH3 8DT