Why one man shoved a flare where the sun don’t shine - and sparked a Fringe phenomenon

The sell-out sensation returns for one last explosive hurrah, igniting laughs, loyalty and a national identity crisis.

Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England is returning for its third and final run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Inspired by true events, unlikely folk hero Billy Kinley goes viral after his antics at the Euro 2020 final. The show is a riotous and unexpectedly heartfelt dive into identity, tribalism and the lengths we'll go to for acceptance.

Writer and performer Alex Hill and director Sean Turner said: “We are beyond thrilled to be giving Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England its final hat-trick outing at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it all began in a 50-seater hotel conference room back in 2023. Since then, the show has lit up stages across the UK and even down under at the Adelaide Fringe, and to now bring the bigger, bolder version back to the iconic Underbelly Cowbarn is an absolute joy. What a journey. We can’t wait to welcome both new and returning audiences for one last explosive ride.”