Wild Cairns launches ‘Wildlings – Wild Days’ as summer season opens seven days a week
This summer, Wild Cairns offers more ways than ever to unplug, recharge, and reconnect in the great outdoors.
From the return of its popular assault course to axe throwing, the airsoft gun range, and exclusive Mini Highland Games for parties and corporate groups, there's something for all ages—plus brand new fun just for kids.
Wildlings – Wild Days is Wild Cairns’ first dedicated programme for 6–12-year-olds, running Monday to Friday until August 15. Children can enjoy full or half-day sessions packed with creative, confidence-building adventure, including:
- Den building and bushcraft
- Fire lighting, knot tying, scavenger hunts
- Tug of war, obstacle games, and inflatable slide play
- Axe throwing and airsoft for older Wildlings
- Forest crafts, nature bingo, and team challenges
Led by qualified teachers and trained instructors, each Wild Day is thoughtfully planned with safety, variety, and fun at the core.
“We’ve wanted to run a children’s summer programme for a long time,” said founder Scott Smith. “This year we’ve brought in experienced leaders and created a schedule that lets kids go wild in all the best ways. It’s safe, exciting, and something totally different for East Lothian families.”
Families can also enjoy the wider Wild Cairns experience with weekend activities, group bookings, and on-site food options. The site is ideal for birthdays, team-building days, and adventurous get-togethers with exclusive use and a relaxed pace.