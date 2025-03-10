Wild Cairns official opening

The event will also be attended by MSP Paul McLennan.

Visitors can arrive from 11.30am to explore the facilities and try out various activities, including a 1.5-mile Assault Course, featuring the UK's longest inflatable slide, high walls, cargo nets, and water obstacles, as well as an Airsoft Gun Range with zombie targets and Axe Throwing lanes built to World Axe Throwing League (WATL) standards.

Wild Cairns was founded by Scott Smith and Angus McLeod, both assault course racing veterans with over 100 races between them. With more than seven years of experience in the outdoor activity sector, they have created a centre designed to offer fun, exhilarating outdoor experiences for all ages, providing instructor-led activities for families, schools, and corporate groups.

For the past six months, the team, which has already grown by three new members of staff, has worked tirelessly to build and test the facilities and activities in time for this month’s official grand opening.

There will also be a free buffet at the event, live music, and discounts for bookings made on the day.

Scott Smith said: "This grand opening represents the culmination of months of hard work and dedication. Since receiving planning permission in August, we’ve been focused on refining every aspect of Wild Cairns to create an unforgettable outdoor experience. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built and to be able to create jobs for the local area - it’s fantastic to see it all come to life in such a stunning setting.

"Having Lord Provost John McMillan and MSP Paul McLennan here to celebrate with us is a real honour and a testament to what we have achieved.

"Our mission is to make outdoor activities fun, accessible, and build confidence. Whether it’s for schools looking for an engaging group experience, corporate teams seeking unique team-building activities, or families wanting an action-packed day out, Wild Cairns offers something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome visitors and begin this exciting new chapter.”

The collaboration between Wild Cairns and Whitekirk Hill strengthens the resort’s appeal as a destination for adventure and relaxation. With luxury lodges, a spa, and The Orangery café, Whitekirk Hill provides an ideal setting where parents can unwind while their children take part in activities.

Arlene Wynn, General Manager at Whitekirk Hill, said: “The Whitekirk Hill resort sits on 160 acres of beautiful East Lothian countryside, and our aim has always been to encourage as many people as possible to visit and enjoy what we get to enjoy every day.

"When we first met with Wild Cairns, we knew instantly that we wanted to welcome them to Whitekirk Hill.

"We are so excited for their grand opening and can’t wait to see their business emerge and flourish in its new location. The enthusiasm of the Wild Cairns team will ensure that whatever they do will be a huge success, and we are delighted to be part of their story. We can’t wait to tell our members and lodge guests all about them.”

The Open Day is free to attend, and all are welcome. Hot and cold drinks will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full range of activities.