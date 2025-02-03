Win your meal for free as restaurant marks second anniversary

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh in St James Quarter is celebrating its second birthday this week, and all guests are invited to play a special game that could see you dine for free.

Diners can roll a pair of red dice at the end of their meal between 9am and 4pm on Monday-Sunday, February 3-9, to win big. Lucky guests who land on a double “2” will win their entire table’s meal on them - a special gift to mark the eateries's second birthday milestone in Scotland's capital.

Alexander Winter, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh general manager, said: "To celebrate our second birthday, guests at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will be invited to roll the dice before paying their bill. Land double twos and your entire meal for your table is on us - it’s our way of saying 'thank you' for making the past two years unforgettable".

The "gastro diner" opened in February 2023 at St James Quarter, Edinburgh following the success of their first location in London. The restaurant brand, which employs 50 - 60 people in their unique dining space in St James Quarter, is the vision of its founder Shimon Bokovza.

From epic city views in London to a stunning, theatrical design in Edinburgh, Duck & Waffle promises surprise and delight at every turn and expanded earlier this month with a new restaurant opening in Dubai.

Terms and conditions apply to the competition. Please visit https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/let-the-good-times-roll/ for full details and to book your dining experience.