Witch-themed wellness at Leith Walk market

A seasonal fair focused on natural, homemade handicrafts is an antidote to the Harry Potter brand of magic

A pointy hat covered in tiny crocheted strawberries rushes round the corner. It’s a sign I’m heading in the right direction. I soon join the snaking queue of families, friends and familiars itching to enter Leith Witchcraft Market, a wellness fair with a witchy bent.

Leith Witchcraft Market was started by two Edinburgh-based small business owners with an interest in the otherworldly. Laura of Nymeria Bloom and Amelia of The Carnelian Keep have been running the fete since 2021.

The venue fits the theme. Leith Arches is a fairy-lit vault under the disused railway line on Manderston Street. Sixteen makers have set up inside.

Leith Witchcraft Market in full swing

Wafts of lemon and lavender entice us to The Kitchen Witch Soaps. Between body bars and vials of ‘bath potion’, there’s a circle of crow skulls made from soap. Chrissy, the Kitchen Witch herself, a tall woman with curly dark hair, tells us how she made the mould from silicon and plasticine.

We opt for a £2 ‘wildman’ shower bar. It smells of black tea, cinnamon and sandalwood, and is shaped like a toad. “Everything’s handmade, vegan-friendly, and additive-free,” Chrissy assures us.

Nearby, an energetic yogi called Katrino sells candles in brown jars with names taken from the elements – fire, water, earth and aether. We like ‘air’. Its creamy wax is decorated with rose petals and perfumed with eucalyptus and spearmint. Katrino’s been blending essential oils for seven years under her brand Yogi Oils, she explains to a line of followers. Her candles cost £25.

The Market’s aim is to revive pre-modern rituals that are grounded in the rhythms of the natural world while bringing likeminded people together.

Leith Witchcraft Market from the balcony

Amelia and Laura have succeeded in creating a cheery community. Customers buzz around stalls draped in velvet and plastic ivy. Vendors smile and chat. A bouncer ushers us under the awning when it starts to rain.

But the event feels more like a celebration of shopping than an attempt to commune with nature. Among the fungi t-shirts, tarot postcards and hand-thrown stoneware are Edinburgh institutions like the Meadows Crystal Shop and Lighthouse Books.

We chat to Hannah on Lighthouse’s table. “Witch fic – witchy fiction – is selling really well at the moment.” She lifts up That time I got drunk and saved a demon, the first instalment in the Mead Mishaps series by Kimberly Lemming. I’m intrigued but decline after reading its light BDSM content warning.

A sketch of an index finger under the word “ascend” points to the first-floor balcony where we find a huddle of people deciding between an oracle reading (£15), a tarot reading (£25) and a past life reading (£35). Behind them, three mystics wait in plush chairs. More stalls display artwork, knitwear, jewellery, aromatics, accessories and pottery.

Leith Witchcraft Market from the balcony

Laura and Amelia have made efforts to improve accessibility. As Leith Arches doesn’t have a lift, those with mobility needs can browse the catalogue online then arrange a viewing with a seller before purchasing. Quiet hour is between 10-11am for those who prefer a calmer atmosphere. Visitor numbers are carefully managed to avoid crowding. The event is free and non-ticketed.

The Market conjures up our appetites. Bandits Burgers has a kiosk at the entrance offering wings and fries. Their burgers are made from self-described black gold highland beef. They have chicken, vegan and kids’ options too. Children and parents tuck in at picnic benches.

As we leave, a woman with a chest tattoo of a haunted house glides inside. The fete is filling a gap for a spooky group underserved by other craft and wellness fairs. In a city dominated by the Harry Potter brand of magic, Leith Witchcraft Market provides a homely alternative that enchants its punters.

