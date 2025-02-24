Xhloe and Natasha return to Edinburgh Fringe with triple bill of Fringe First-winning shows

Acclaimed theatre duo Xhloe and Natasha are set to make a triumphant return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025, bringing back all three of their Scotsman Fringe First-winning productions for a special triple bill run at theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from August 1 to August 23, the performances promise a mix of metatheatrical satire, absurdist comedy, and sharp socio-political commentary.

Known for their unique fusion of clowning, physical theatre, and rapid-fire storytelling, Xhloe and Natasha have captivated audiences since their Fringe debut in 2022. Their works interrogate American identity, gender norms, and cultural mythology through innovative performance styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Edinburgh Fringe run will feature the following productions:

Xhloe and Natasha

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down - a metatheatrical rodeo clown Western exploring the myth of upward mobility and American capitalism.

What If They Ate The Baby? - a radical queer reimagining of government surveillance and paranoia created in response to the changing laws surrounding reproductive rights in America.

A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson Or God: Whoever Reads This First - an absurdist examination of American boyhood and the role of the president influenced by the 1960s during the Vietnam war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each show will be performed in rotation, with two productions scheduled per day.

Xhloe and Natasha

Speaking about the return, Xhloe and Natasha shared their excitement, "All three of these pieces were born at Edinburgh Fringe, and it's so exciting to us to be able to share them together, we've never performed all three in the same run. We feel like it's not only a celebration of their success in recent years, but a thank you to all the audiences that have expressed their love for our work and made their success possible. Most of all, we hope the triple bill can serve as a testament to what Fringe is about, and how this festival can change lives, as it certainly has changed ours since 2022."

Since their Fringe debut, Xhloe and Natasha have built an impressive reputation, with performances spanning Vancouver Island, an Off-Broadway debut at SoHo Playhouse, and an upcoming London run at Soho Theatre in March 2025. Their distinct blend of satire, movement, and meticulously choreographed chaos continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Performances will take place at theSpaceUK, Niddry Street, with tickets priced at £13 (£10 concessions).

For updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow Xhloe and Natasha on X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok at @xhloeandnatasha.