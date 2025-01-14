YOTEL Edinburgh brings the thrill of Six Nations rugby to fans with exclusive live showings on 360-degree screen
From Scotland’s fierce rivalry with England to crucial matches against Ireland, France, and Wales, YOTEL is set to be the go-to destination for all rugby fans this season.
Match Schedule: Scotland vs. Ireland – February 9; England vs. Scotland – February 22; Scotland vs. Wales - March 8; France vs. Scotland - March 15.
With a vibrant atmosphere, YOTEL Edinburgh will provide a fantastic setting for fans to enjoy not only the games but also a wide range of drinks and delicious snacks to keep them fueled throughout the matches.
The 360-degree screen ensures an immersive viewing experience that makes every try, tackle, and triumph unmissable.
General Manager of YOTEL Edinburgh, Margaret Auld, said: “We are thrilled to offer fans an unmatched viewing experience with our 360-degree screen. The Six Nations is a time when the rugby community comes together, and we are excited to be at the heart of that energy, providing a space where fans can enjoy the games in a lively, engaging atmosphere.”
No reservations are needed for the events—fans are encouraged to turn up early, grab a drink, and soak in the electric ambiance as they cheer on their favourite teams.