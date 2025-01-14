YOTEL Edinburgh brings the thrill of Six Nations rugby to fans with exclusive live showings on 360-degree screen

By Natalie Dubois
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 20:50 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 09:20 BST
Starting on February 9, YOTEL Edinburgh will host a series of live screenings, bringing fans together to witness the most anticipated matches of the Six Nations tournament.

From Scotland’s fierce rivalry with England to crucial matches against Ireland, France, and Wales, YOTEL is set to be the go-to destination for all rugby fans this season.

Match Schedule: Scotland vs. Ireland – February 9; England vs. Scotland – February 22; Scotland vs. Wales - March 8; France vs. Scotland - March 15.

With a vibrant atmosphere, YOTEL Edinburgh will provide a fantastic setting for fans to enjoy not only the games but also a wide range of drinks and delicious snacks to keep them fueled throughout the matches.

The 360-degree screen ensures an immersive viewing experience that makes every try, tackle, and triumph unmissable.

General Manager of YOTEL Edinburgh, Margaret Auld, said: “We are thrilled to offer fans an unmatched viewing experience with our 360-degree screen. The Six Nations is a time when the rugby community comes together, and we are excited to be at the heart of that energy, providing a space where fans can enjoy the games in a lively, engaging atmosphere.”

No reservations are needed for the events—fans are encouraged to turn up early, grab a drink, and soak in the electric ambiance as they cheer on their favourite teams.

