Young Chorus hard at work preparing to support The Brunton’s professional cast in A Christmas Carol – a panto twist on the classic tale.
This year the chorus come from Haddington, Longniddry, Musselburgh, North Berwick, Pencaitland, Tranent, Wallyford, Bonnyrigg, Pathhead and Edinburgh.
These talented performers are currently learning their routines under the direction of Amy Robinson, panto choreographer and The Brunton’s Dance and Drama Development Officer.
A Christmas Carol is a professional pantomime extravaganza, produced by The Brunton in association with Wonder Fools.
Meet Scrooge, Musselburgh’s grumpiest miser and proud owner of Scrooge's Speedy Cash, who’s in for a rude awakening when three mischievous ghosts turn up to ruin her silent night. With belly laughs, feel-good festive songs, and a hearty dose of Scottish Panto spirit, this isn’t just any Christmas tale - it’s a full-blown panto party that will leave you shouting, “Bah humbug!” all the way home.
For full details of dates and times of shows in Haddington and Musselburgh, visit www.thebrunton.co.uk.