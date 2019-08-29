10 exciting new bars and restaurants in Edinburgh worth a visit
Make sure you don’t miss out on the best new bars and restaurants that have opened up (or are still to open their doors) in Scotland’s capital over the last few months.
1. Tommy's Bangalacafe
Showcasing the best of Bangladeshi street food and is located in the heart of Edinburgh's city centre, Tommy's Banglacafe has a huge menu of amazing food, as well as amazing cocktails. 9 South Charlotte Street, EH2 4AS
Here to provide the perfect spot to enjoy their award winning beers straight from the brewery next door is The Bellfield Brewery Tap Room. On offer is fresh beer, Scottish cider, local gin and loads more. 46 Stanley Place, EH7 5TB
Franco Manca is the first pizzeria in the UK to offer sourdough pizza. With an amazing menu that will please meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike. Unit E2, The Mint Building, 19-23 S St Andrew St, Eh2 2AU