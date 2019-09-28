56 Edinburgh pubs and bars up for prize at Scottish Bar & Brew Awards

Over 50 bars and pubs in Edinburgh are up for an award at the inaugural Scottish Bar & Brew Awards 2019.

The awards will showcase businesses across Scotland who have found their space in the market due to their out of the box thinking and dedication.

On Monday 30 September, Glasgow's Marriott Hotel will welcome representatives of local venues that offer great wine lists, an array of beers, innovative cocktails and warm atmosphere and recognise bars for their fantastic crews that are always ready to welcome and serve the customers with unique drinks, blended with secret recipes and ingredients.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The bar industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years and this ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in introducing innovation to this sector.

“The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard to deliver exceptional customer service, unique drinks and memorable experiences to their customers.

“It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event.”

The finalists from Edinburgh with the award that they are nominated for can be found below:

Pub of the Year

Jolly Judge

Old Bell Inn

Buckstone Pub & Kitchen

Bar of the Year

Whiski Bar & Restaurant

Leslies Bar

Inn of the Year

Laird & Dog Inn

The Horseshoe Inn

Gastropub of the Year

The Devil’s Advocate

The Caley Sample Room

No. 1 The Grange

The Salisbury Arms

The Riccarton Inn

Kinleith Mill

The Doric

Best Cocktail Bar

Panda & Sons

Dragonfly

The Bon Vivant

Wine Bar of the Year

Le Di vin

Whighams Wine Cellars

Good Brothers Wine Bar

One20 Wine Cafe

Beer Garden of the Year

The Blackbird

Teuchters Landing

The Cumberland Bar

The Royal Dick Bar

Family Friendly venue of the Year

AKVA

Hemma

Roseleaf

The Bothy

Sports bar of the Year

Murrayfield Sports Bar

Irish pub of the Year

Biddy Mulligans

Dropkick Murphys

Karaoke venue of the Year

Cafe Habana

Team of the Year

Tolbooth Tavern

Laird & Dog Inn

Live Music venue of the Year

Stramash Live Music Bar

Ghillie Dhu

The Jazz Bar

Best of Edinburgh

The White Hart Inn

The Last Drop

Cafe Royal

Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar

The Bow Bar

Deacon Brodies Tavern

The Oxford Bar

Tolbooth Tavern

Joseph Pearce

Gin Bar of the Year

Heads & Tales Gin Bar

56 North

Student Bar of the Year

The Library Bar

Brass Monkey

Outstanding Pub of the Year

Salt Horse Beer Shop & Bar

Frankenstein

The Banshee Labyrinth

Microbrewery of the Year

Cold Town Beer

Campervan Brewery Tap Room

Hotel Bar of the Year

The Original Rosslyn Hotel

Hampton Hotel