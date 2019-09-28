56 Edinburgh pubs and bars up for prize at Scottish Bar & Brew Awards

Over 50 bars and pubs in Edinburgh are up for an award at the inaugural Scottish Bar & Brew Awards 2019.
The awards will showcase businesses across Scotland who have found their space in the market due to their out of the box thinking and dedication.
On Monday 30 September, Glasgow's Marriott Hotel will welcome representatives of local venues that offer great wine lists, an array of beers, innovative cocktails and warm atmosphere and recognise bars for their fantastic crews that are always ready to welcome and serve the customers with unique drinks, blended with secret recipes and ingredients.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “The bar industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years and this ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in introducing innovation to this sector.
“The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard to deliver exceptional customer service, unique drinks and memorable experiences to their customers.
“It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.
“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event.”
The finalists from Edinburgh with the award that they are nominated for can be found below:
Pub of the Year
Jolly Judge
Old Bell Inn
Buckstone Pub & Kitchen
Bar of the Year
Whiski Bar & Restaurant
Leslies Bar
Inn of the Year
Laird & Dog Inn
The Horseshoe Inn
Gastropub of the Year
The Devil’s Advocate
The Caley Sample Room
No. 1 The Grange
The Salisbury Arms
The Riccarton Inn
Kinleith Mill
The Doric
Best Cocktail Bar
Panda & Sons
Dragonfly
The Bon Vivant
Wine Bar of the Year
Le Di vin
Whighams Wine Cellars
Good Brothers Wine Bar
One20 Wine Cafe
Beer Garden of the Year
The Blackbird
Teuchters Landing
The Cumberland Bar
The Royal Dick Bar
Family Friendly venue of the Year
AKVA
Hemma
Roseleaf
The Bothy
Sports bar of the Year
Murrayfield Sports Bar
Irish pub of the Year
Biddy Mulligans
Dropkick Murphys
Karaoke venue of the Year
Cafe Habana
Team of the Year
Tolbooth Tavern
Laird & Dog Inn
Live Music venue of the Year
Stramash Live Music Bar
Ghillie Dhu
The Jazz Bar
Best of Edinburgh
The White Hart Inn
The Last Drop
Cafe Royal
Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar
The Bow Bar
Deacon Brodies Tavern
The Oxford Bar
Tolbooth Tavern
Joseph Pearce
Gin Bar of the Year
Heads & Tales Gin Bar
56 North
Student Bar of the Year
The Library Bar
Brass Monkey
Outstanding Pub of the Year
Salt Horse Beer Shop & Bar
Frankenstein
The Banshee Labyrinth
Microbrewery of the Year
Cold Town Beer
Campervan Brewery Tap Room
Hotel Bar of the Year
The Original Rosslyn Hotel
Hampton Hotel