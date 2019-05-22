6 great Edinburgh bars where you can watch the Scottish Cup Final

For those unable to make it to Hampden to see Hearts take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday (25 May), watching the game with a pint in hand at a pub is the next best thing.

Edinburgh is blessed with many fantastic pubs and bars where you can watch live sport, but here are six of the best.

McSorley’s

With 17 HD TVs and with food served all day, this pub on Forrest Road is open from 12pm on Saturday and serves food throughout the day, making it a perfect place to watch the final.

14 Forrest Road - mcsorleysbar.com

Belushi’s

If you book in advance at this bar you can guarantee a table or a booth, a front row seat of the football, two buckets of Corona on arrival and a smorgasbord of food for £20 per person, making it a fantastic option for a day enjoying the football.

Part of the deal includes a round of shots to celebrate, or commiserate, following the result.

9-13 Market Street - belushis.com

Footlights Bar and Grill

With two large projector screens and seven additional TV screens, you won’t miss a second of the action at Footlights.

Also on offer here is a haggis and bacon burger, called the Scottish Pride, perfect for the fans of the winning side on Saturday.

7 Spittal Street - footlightsbar.co.uk

Beer and Skittles

This bar on Picardy Place has four giant 4K TVs which will be showing the cup final and has a large beer garden with plenty of seating where you can sing the praises of the victors well into the night.

14 Picardy Place - beerandskittlesbar.co.uk

The Amber Rose

It’s best to book a table in advance if you are planning to watch the football here, as this Rose Street bar always fills up fast.

Classic pub grub, reasonably priced drinks and multiple big screens make it a perfect place to watch the action.

22- 26 Castle Street - greatukpubs.co.uk/theamberroseedinburgh

Shandwick’s

A popular sports bar for football fans, you can book a table in advance here, along with drink packages. Choose from a range of pick and mix drink buckets, including craft beer, lager and cider.

4 South Charlotte Street - theshandwicksedinburgh.co.uk