8 places to eat late Edinburgh during the Festival and Fringe

Schedules are jam packed now that Edinburgh’s annual Festival and Fringe have officially kicked off for another year.

Trying to fit in a bite to eat between shows can be tricky, but don’t worry - here’s a list of eight great places to eat in Edinburgh that are open late.

The Pakora Bar

Situated on Hanover Street, The Pakora Bar offers up the best homemade Punjabi food around. The Pakora Bar describes themselves as “a small, quirky Indian restaurant serving up authentic home-made Punjabi street food.”

You can try out their classic flavours or one with a Scottish twist, like the haggis pakora. Also on offer are gluten free, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Best of all, The Pakora Bar is open till 3am every night.

96 Hanover Street, EH2 1DR

El Cartel

Branded as being the best place in Edinburgh for tacos by their rave reviews, El Cartel strives to serve up amazing home-made Mexican food (as well as amazing tequilas and mezcals).

Their menu boasts the likes of amazing tacos, quesadillas, chicken wings and more - what else could you want on a late night food run after a long day of working your way through the Fringe?

Open daily 12pm till 10pm and until midnight on a Friday and Saturday.

They have two branches, one at 64 Thistle Street, EH2 1EN and another at 5-16 Teviot Place, EH1 2QZ.

Ting Thai Caravan

Ting Thai Caravan first came onto the scene in 2012 at the Edinburgh Festival, offering up amazing and authentic Thai street food to the hungry festival-going masses. It was immediately a hit, and soon after they bagged themselves a small restaurant in the University quarter.

On offer on their menu are things like their small boxes for those who can’t choose just one thing, and a whole host of rice, noodles, curries, soups and sides.

Open 11:30am till 10pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Teviot Place, EH1 2RA

Civerinos

This Italian eatery offers up everything you’d want from a good Italian place - pizzas, pasta, seafood, delectable desserts like Italian zeppole donuts and panna cotta.

Their website says, “Forget what you know about Italian food - Civerinos is original, modern Italian street-food taken back to its source.”

The restaurant is open until midnight, so plenty of time to get some good eating in.

5 Hunter Square, EH1 1QW ‎

Kebab Mahal

Specialising in traditional Indian Tandoori cuisine, Kebab Mahal has been serving its loyal customers for over 30 years. But it’s not just amazing halal tandoori and curry dishes - Kebab Mahal also has a thriving kebab and pizza takeaway that runs well into the wee hours.

Voted as the Scottish Curry Award winners on two separate occasions, they were also a top 10 finalist in Curry House of the Year 2018, as voted for by Edinburgh Evening News readers.

They’re open 12pm until midnight Sunday to Thursday and until 1:30am on Friday and Saturday.

7 Nicolson Square, EH8 9BH

Cafe Piccante

This well loved takeaway of Edinburgh offers up everything you’d want from a chippy - tasty fish and chips, pizzas, burgers, kebabs and a whole variety of deep-fried wonders, like the infamous deep-fried Mars Bar.

Delivery is even available until midnight on Friday and Saturdays - so if you get home, have nothing in the fridge, and everything else is closed, it’s Cafe Piccante to the rescue.

Open until midnight on Sunday to Thursdays, and until 2am on Friday and Saturday.

19 Broughton Street, EH1 3J

Pizza Paradise

Almost everyone in Edinburgh has at least one memory of queuing for Pizza Paradise after the lights have gone up at The Hive nightclub just around the corner. A list of late night eateries in Edinburgh would not be complete without Pizza Paradise.

You’ll find everything you’d expect on offer here - chips, pizzas, burgers and more.

Open until a staggering 5am each night of the week, where all else fails, Pizza Paradise will be there for you.

4-6 South Bridge, EH1 1LL

Bar Napoli

Famed for its late night dining, Bar Napoli is conveniently situated in the heart of the capital, close to many popular bars and clubs that populate George Street. Having been open for more than three decades, they’ve been serving the people of Edinburgh a combination of modern and classic Italian dishes, complemented by their extensive wine list.

One online review raved, “Suffice to say had a brilliant time here. Food was absolutely delicious and came at an excellent time. Along with this were some of the loveliest staff I've seen at a restaurant who were nothing short of efficient and friendly.”

Open until 1am Sunday to Thursday and until 3am Friday and Saturday.

75 Hanover Street, EH2 1EE