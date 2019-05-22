Craft brewers Fierce Beer launch trendy new Edinburgh bar

High-end brewers Fierce Beer have put faith in Edinburgh’s beer lovers with the opening of their first pub outside Aberdeen set to launch on Rose Street on Friday.

Disillusioned by the oil industry, Dave Grant and David McHardy packed in their day jobs to launch the brewery three years ago and ahead of the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival this weekend, will open in the Capital in former bar and restaurant 1780.

Opposite Scott’s pub on the corner unit at the West End of Rose Street, the award-winning brewers will launch initially with a showcase of 20 taps of Fierce beer as well as some tasty collaborations.

The taplist includes Pils, Day, Split, Late, Cranachan, Bcurr Tart, citrus Tart, Moose, sanchez, Cafe R, Emergency, Heavy on Bourbon, Coconut VBM, BA VBM, Peach Fuzz, Hogan collaboration cranachan killer sharp cider, raspberry G&T, plus two yet to be revealed.

As proud partners of the event, the Fierce team will also give Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival wristband holders a delicious 10 per cent off this Friday and Saturday.

Fierce, which is synonymous with flavour-packed, is hand-crafted, brewed, kegged and canned on-site in Aberdeen and split into four categories:

Hop Forward

Fruity/Sour

Stouts and Porters

Seasonals and Specials

They distribute UK-wide and export to 18 countries around the globe.

And on explaining why they are different. Fierce state: "We don’t make boring beer. Our beers are totally packed with flavour. We are passionate about provenance too, so we use local ingredients, services and equipment where possible.

"We are pretty ambitious, but we also recognise the huge importance of great personal service. We love our #FierceFamily – and try our best to look after them well."

