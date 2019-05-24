Edinburgh nightclub will scrap weekend entry charge

Popular Edinburgh nightspot Whistlebinkies is scrapping its weekend admission charge for the first time in 20 years as it bids to ‘spread the summer love’.

Visitors to the live music venue on South Bridge would normally have to pay £4 to get in from midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Live music at Whistlebinkies. Pic credit: Wasted Photography

However, from next weekend (May 31) Whistlebinkies has announced it will throw open its doors for free seven days a week.

“We’re hoping this will give even more people access to live music,” said assistant manager Dave Magowan. “We pride ourselves on the variety of musical acts we have on stage at Whistlebinkies and by dropping the entry charge at the weekends, we’re hoping more people can be exposed to what the city has to offer.

“By offering free entry, we are hoping to give something back to the Edinburgh public who have been so supportive of us down the years.

“Whistlebinkies wants to spread the summer love this year and what better way to do that than by giving everyone free entry into the city’s top live music venue?”

Whistlebinkies. Pic credit: David Magowan

Next month (June 22) sees rising US Country star Canaan Cox appearing at the venue for the first time and Dave added: “He is one of the hottest new acts around and we’re really excited to have him here.

“He’s on a UK-wide tour and with all his other gigs ticketed, our event is his only free one so people are in for a real treat.”

