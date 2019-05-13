Is this the recipe for the perfect party? Puppies, prosecco and pizza

Dog-lovers and owners can chill out at a special pooch party this Sunday which includes a one-off pizza and prosecco deal.

From 12pm-3pm, cute canines can drop into Revolution on Chambers Street to take advantage of the dog-friendly party atmosphere. The event will also be raising money to help support the Edinburgh Dog and Cat home.

Pizze, prosecco and puppies this Sunday at Revolution.

The deal, which is £25 per person and includes a pizza and three glasses of prosecco, applies only to tables that are pre-booked and pre-paid.

But you don't have to have your own dog and you don't need to pre-book a table, the event is open to anyone and everyone who wants to drop in on the day.



Revolution's sales manager, Claire Fowler said: "We are extremely excited to be hosting our very first doggo friendly event here at Revolution Edinburgh this coming Sunday.

"My coordinator Amy Donaldson came up with the idea after getting her puppy, a Goldendoodle called Ruby when the staff got excited about seeing her and the rise in popularity of dogspotting. We just had to convince our general manager Luke Trodden, but after he met Ruby it was a very easy sell to him.



"By opening up our Top Floor Bar for the duration of the event, it means dog owners and dog spotters alike can come in and enjoy a bite to eat and one of our amazing cocktails while their furry friends get to socialise with each other and get a few tasty gravy treats."



"We are working alongside the Edinburgh Dog & Cat home and will be raising money for them on the day as there are lots of furry pals in their care who are looking for a home and we would like to raise as much as we can on the day to help them continue providing a safe haven for them."



