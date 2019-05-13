Leith pub releases hilarious new 'anti-theft' glasses - but they may not have the desired effect

A pub in Edinburgh has come up with a tongue-in-cheek way to stop punters from stealing their glasses.

The Dreadnought on North Fort Street in Leith has printed some new slogans on the front of their glassware in a bid to deter wannabe crooks from pocketing their pint pots.

The 'anti-theft' glasses have been designed by Dreadnought Leith

In a Tweet, Dreadnought said: "Our new range of 'anti-theft' glassware is in production. The glassmakers vetoed the Jimmy Savile design, which is probably just as well."

READ MORE: Edinburgh man gets bizarre £60 tattoo of toilet door graffiti from Port O' Leith on his chest

But the anti-theft campaign may actually have an adverse effect, with several people replying to say that they would happily buy one of the glasses if they were available.

@jonnyb1970 wrote: "I would steal them in a heartbeat," while @redmanpe added: "I’d pay money for the first one."

The Dreadnought in Leith has come up with a new way to stop punters stealing glases

READ MORE: 7 pubs in Edinburgh where you can find cheap drinks

@MattTheHairy was keen to offer an opinion, and suggest a new revenue stream for the bar, saying: "If you decide to sell them, I’d be very interested."

@NathanHoney has designs on popping one on show, saying: "I’d take the glass on the left & display it with pride."

READ MORE: 10 of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh for drinks in the sunshine

"I feel like these are just begging to be stolen," added @canIgetaP while @DavidE50324970 hit the nail on the head, saying: "Looking at these replies you maybe onto a money-making winner with those."