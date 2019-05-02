This is how the Wetherspoon pubs in Edinburgh rank according to TripAdvisor

If good value food and drink is what you’re after, a Wetherspoon pub is the top choice for people all over the country.

Following the announcement that Empire Bingo was to be turned into a huge new Wetherspoon pub, we took it upon ourselves to find out the ratings for each one already in Edinburgh, and here they are:

1. The Booking Office Handy for travellers due to how close it is to Waverley train station, The Booking Office was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Google other Buy a Photo

2. The Playfair At the top of Leith Walk and in the Omni Centre, The Playfair was rated 3.5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Google other Buy a Photo

3. The Caley Picture House This former cinema on Lothian Road was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Google other Buy a Photo

4. The Alexander Graham Bell The popular pub on George Street was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Google other Buy a Photo

View more