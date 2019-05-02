Edinburgh has plenty of Wetherspoon pubs to choose from. Here are how they were rated by customers.

This is how the Wetherspoon pubs in Edinburgh rank according to TripAdvisor

If good value food and drink is what you’re after, a Wetherspoon pub is the top choice for people all over the country.

Following the announcement that Empire Bingo was to be turned into a huge new Wetherspoon pub, we took it upon ourselves to find out the ratings for each one already in Edinburgh, and here they are:

1. The Booking Office

Handy for travellers due to how close it is to Waverley train station, The Booking Office was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.
2. The Playfair

At the top of Leith Walk and in the Omni Centre, The Playfair was rated 3.5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.
3. The Caley Picture House

This former cinema on Lothian Road was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.
4. The Alexander Graham Bell

The popular pub on George Street was rated 4 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor.
