Firing round six cities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, China's biggest beer brand aims to bring a flavour of Chinatown to the UK.

Tsingtao said the tour will include "Chinatown experiences, games and prizes, pop-up bars, street food markets, product sampling, activation days and stock drops" as well as the chance to win a spot in a dragon boat race.

Originating in Hong Kong, the canoe sport will allow customers to immerse themselves in a Chinese tradition which dates back over 2000 years. In groups of 20, the winners will go on to compete a head-to-head race held in Leeds.



Mark Nicholson, Tsingtao Brand Manager said the tour aims to raise awareness of the Tsingtao's rich history.

Beer fans can follow a bespoke Facebook "bot" to find out what activities and upcoming events are happening in the Capital by scanning a QR code.

the ‘bot’ will then inform users of Tsingtao’s current whereabouts, promote upcoming events in

The tour will be in Edinburgh from May 26-June 13.

Tsingtao, which was founded in 1903 by German settlers in Qingdao, Shandong province, is the fifth biggest brand in the world.