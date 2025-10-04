Autumn might be Edinburgh’s best season. The city comes alive with colour and there’s no shortage of events taking place throughout the city.

Whether you are hiking up Arthur’s Seat or going for leisurely walks along the Water of Leith - there are so many great things to do outdoors in Edinburgh this Autumn.

If you’re more interested in attending one of the great events taking place around the city - this list will have you covered.

Keep reading for 20 things to do in Edinburgh this Autumn.

1 . Arthur's Seat You can see Edinburgh in all its autumnal splendour from the top of Arthur's Seat. You'll get panoramic views across the city and it should take you about two hours all told. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Edinburgh Castle Visit Scotland's most famous castle to explore its history and enjoy its dramatic setting on Castle Rock. Photo: National World archives Photo Sales

3 . Calton Hill Hike up to the top of Calton Hill for unparalleled views of the city below. It gives another perspective over the city. Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

4 . St Giles' Cathedral See the Thistle Chapel and other stunning architecture with a daily guided tour, available Monday to Friday. It is one of Scotland's most stunning cathedral. Photo: Peter Backhouse Photo Sales