Autumn in Edinburgh: 20 things you must do in Edinburgh this Autumn - including scenic walks

Explore the beauty of Edinburgh this autumn with our guide to the top 20 activities you can't miss, including scenic walks and local attractions.

Autumn might be Edinburgh’s best season. The city comes alive with colour and there’s no shortage of events taking place throughout the city.

Whether you are hiking up Arthur’s Seat or going for leisurely walks along the Water of Leith - there are so many great things to do outdoors in Edinburgh this Autumn.

If you’re more interested in attending one of the great events taking place around the city - this list will have you covered.

Keep reading for 20 things to do in Edinburgh this Autumn.

You can see Edinburgh in all its autumnal splendour from the top of Arthur's Seat. You'll get panoramic views across the city and it should take you about two hours all told.

1. Arthur's Seat

You can see Edinburgh in all its autumnal splendour from the top of Arthur's Seat. You'll get panoramic views across the city and it should take you about two hours all told.

Visit Scotland's most famous castle to explore its history and enjoy its dramatic setting on Castle Rock.

2. Edinburgh Castle

Visit Scotland's most famous castle to explore its history and enjoy its dramatic setting on Castle Rock.

Hike up to the top of Calton Hill for unparalleled views of the city below. It gives another perspective over the city.

3. Calton Hill

Hike up to the top of Calton Hill for unparalleled views of the city below. It gives another perspective over the city.

See the Thistle Chapel and other stunning architecture with a daily guided tour, available Monday to Friday. It is one of Scotland's most stunning cathedral.

4. St Giles' Cathedral

See the Thistle Chapel and other stunning architecture with a daily guided tour, available Monday to Friday. It is one of Scotland's most stunning cathedral.

