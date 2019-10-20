Lewis Capaldi spotted enjoying a night out in Edinburgh's The Hive nightclub

Pop superstar Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a Saturday night out on the town in Edinburgh.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 10:18 am
Updated Sunday, 20th October 2019, 10:38 am
Lewis Capaldi was spotted at The Hive nightclub

Video footage shows the 23-year-old singer from Whitburn in the Hive nightclub on Niddry Street in the Capital's Old Town last night.

Fans reacted with shock at his presence in one of Edinburgh's most popular clubs, with social media users thanking the popstar for his time and bemoaning the fact they didn't get to meet him.

Read More

Read More
Lewis Capaldi is 'last man standing' at Edinburgh nightclub as he parties with mum and his pals until 5am
Lewis Capaldi on his last night out in Edinburgh after his Summer Sessions gig (Photo: 4042edinburgh)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Another added: "Lewis. Capaldi in Hive? Surely no" while one fan wrote: "Lewis Capaldi is in Hive and I think this might be the peak of 2019."

Others thanked the singer for his time. One said: "Lovely meeting you at Hive tonight lad. Hope you got away from the crowds alright and made it home safe! Can't imagine how hard it is to be that famous at your age. Wish you all the best dude."