Bath has been crowned the best city in the UK by prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast - there were also spots for Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen in the top 10.

The rankings are compiled after travellers from across the globe scored cities across the UK based on nightlife, restaurants and friendliness.

Conde Nast said: “What is the best city in the UK? In 2025, we put the question to you, Condé Nast Traveller readers – and the results are in. It’s an interesting year with lots of movers and shakers.

“There’s no sign of Cardiff for the second year in a row following its win in 2023, while the Oxford vs Cambridge battle appears to have rowed off the River Thames and onto residents’ keyboards, with the latter claiming a spot as the former departs. London’s no longer on top and, most interestingly, its been overtaken by one of the UK’s other major metropolises.”

Keep reading to see where Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen ranked.

1 . Bath - 97.78 Bath picked up a score of 97.78 and topped the table, a rise from 6th in 2024. Bath's "charming boutiques and galleries galore" were noted as highlights It is a bumper year for the Somerset sity with the celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. | Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Manchester - 96.30 Manchester scored 96.30 and ranked second in the UK. It was particularly noted for its food and hospitality scene. Conde Nast said: "Its food and hospitality scene is drawing in travellers in ever-growing numbers, as celebrated chefs continue to launch international concepts once the reserve of the capital." | Marketing Manchester/LDRS Photo Sales

3 . London - 92.56 London ranked third, scoring 92.56, having picked up the title of the best city in the UK last year. Conde Nast said: "There’s so much happening day to day that it’s a full-time hobby keeping up with the latest restaurant openings, newest experiences and most fascinating exhibitions." Photo: Yui Mok Photo Sales

4 . Glasgow - 92.08 Glasgow ranked fourth with a score of 92.08 and was described by Conde Nast as "buzzy". It is the seventh year in a row that it has made the list. Conde Nast particularly noted its food scene, it said: "Glaswegian food scene that’s tastier than ever before. Explore the East End’s eclectic cultural scene, swing by a live music bar for a boogie, or use the city as a launchpad for the countryside and coast, all accessible via a short drive west." | Visit Scotland Photo Sales