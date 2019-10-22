These are the 20 best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

Here’s a list of the 20 top-rated Italian restaurants in the city, as reviewed by locals and travellers on TripAdvisor.
1. One20 Wine Cafe, Dundas Street
At just a year or so old, One20 comes out as the top Italian on TripAdvisor for Edinburgh. One reviewer was highly impressed by: the genuine sense of ownership and pride in the work they do.
Photo: Google
2. Mono Restaurant, South Bridge
In second place is Mono Restaurant, South Bridge, where one recent review suggests the restaurant deserves a Michelin star for the delightful food on offer there.
Photo: Google
3. Locanda De Gusti, Dalry Road
One of a kind - reads one review of Locanda De Gusti, which has a heavy focus on Italian seafood. The reviewer went on to say: you can tell from the minute you walk in that they care about the food and the customer experience.
Photo: Google
4. @Pizza, Randolph House, Charlotte Lane
Doing exactly what it says on the tin, this restaurant is all about the pizza, which one recent diner said was: the tastiest, freshest and fastest pizza you’ll find anywhere!
Photo: Google
