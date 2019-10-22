Best Italian restaurants Edinburgh

These are the 20 best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor reviews

If you fancy Italian for dinner this week, Edinburgh has plenty of authentic restaurants to choose from.

By Sarah Wilson
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:15 pm

Here’s a list of the 20 top-rated Italian restaurants in the city, as reviewed by locals and travellers on TripAdvisor.

1. One20 Wine Cafe, Dundas Street

At just a year or so old, One20 comes out as the top Italian on TripAdvisor for Edinburgh. One reviewer was highly impressed by: the genuine sense of ownership and pride in the work they do.

2. Mono Restaurant, South Bridge

In second place is Mono Restaurant, South Bridge, where one recent review suggests the restaurant deserves a Michelin star for the delightful food on offer there.

3. Locanda De Gusti, Dalry Road

One of a kind - reads one review of Locanda De Gusti, which has a heavy focus on Italian seafood. The reviewer went on to say: you can tell from the minute you walk in that they care about the food and the customer experience.

4. @Pizza, Randolph House, Charlotte Lane

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, this restaurant is all about the pizza, which one recent diner said was: the tastiest, freshest and fastest pizza you’ll find anywhere!

