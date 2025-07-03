We asked our readers for the best hidden gem local businesses in Edinburgh and have pulled together a list of the best businesses that you really should know about across the city.

Some of these Edinburgh businesses have been around for a while and still remain untapped, while some are new kids on the block.

There are bakers, restaurants and even a gamers’ heaven in the suggestions from our readers.

Keep reading for 8 hidden gem businesses in Edinburgh as recommended by our readers.

1 . Ancient Robot Games Ancient Robot Games was recommended by readers. It's located in Leith and has an extensive board games library, tabletop RPGs, and miniatures. 23 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8LN

2 . Waterfront Takeaway TikToker Charlie Roscoe called said he had the best roll of his life at Granton's Waterfront Takeaway. Our readers also loved this place. 6 Granton Square, Edinburgh EH5 1HA

3 . Tasty Buns Bakery On the appropriately named Bread Street, Tasty Buns Bakery is the goto place for baked goods according to our readers. 67 Bread St, Edinburgh EH3 9AH

4 . Bearded Baker The Bearded Baker was nominated as a hidden gem in Edinburgh for it's doughnuts & handmade bagels, 46 Rodney St, Edinburgh EH7 4DX