30 brilliant photos as inspirational walkers take on Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:11 BST

Thousands of people took part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 at the weekend, raising money for charity along the way.

The charity event sees walkers don kilts to wander around the city and it has three walk lengths available - the 21 mile Mighty Stride, the 11 mile Big Stroll and the 4.5 mile Wee Wander.

We asked for your best pictures from Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025, and were overwhelmed with the response. We picked out the best of the teams, pets and selfies with superstars that we found.

Keep reading to see if you spot yourself in these great 30 pictures from Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025

Dave Anderson submitted this great snap of the team walking for Simba

Dave Anderson submitted this great snap of the team walking for Simba | Supplied

Jenny Lawson was undraising for charity A.R.Ts Afternoon (aka: Pulse of the Place - with Garnett the Phoenix (Pulse's Mascot)

Jenny Lawson was undraising for charity A.R.Ts Afternoon (aka: Pulse of the Place - with Garnett the Phoenix (Pulse's Mascot) | Supplied

Glenda Wilson submitted this one, she said: "Me & John (the two old age pensioners)raising money for Multiple Sclerosis Trust."

Glenda Wilson submitted this one, she said: "Me & John (the two old age pensioners)raising money for Multiple Sclerosis Trust." | Supplied

Karen Brownlee said: "Our wee wander for (Dwarf Sports Association UK) DSA"

Karen Brownlee said: "Our wee wander for (Dwarf Sports Association UK) DSA" | Supplied

