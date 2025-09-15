The charity event sees walkers don kilts to wander around the city and it has three walk lengths available - the 21 mile Mighty Stride, the 11 mile Big Stroll and the 4.5 mile Wee Wander.

We asked for your best pictures from Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025, and were overwhelmed with the response. We picked out the best of the teams, pets and selfies with superstars that we found.

Keep reading to see if you spot yourself in these great 30 pictures from Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025

1 . Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 Dave Anderson submitted this great snap of the team walking for Simba | Supplied

2 . Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 Jenny Lawson was undraising for charity A.R.Ts Afternoon (aka: Pulse of the Place - with Garnett the Phoenix (Pulse's Mascot) | Supplied

3 . Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 Glenda Wilson submitted this one, she said: "Me & John (the two old age pensioners)raising money for Multiple Sclerosis Trust." | Supplied

4 . Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2025 Karen Brownlee said: "Our wee wander for (Dwarf Sports Association UK) DSA" | Supplied