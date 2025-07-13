Edinburgh garden centres: 8 garden centres to visit in and around Edinburgh to get your garden summer ready

Published 13th Jul 2025, 11:15 BST

If you're green-fingered, Edinburgh has plenty of great garden centres to visit.

Summer is always a great time to get the garden sorted, and thankfully Edinburgh has a whole host of options for bringing some greenery into your outdoor spaces.

Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Edinburgh has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.

Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ. It is rated 4.6 on Google Review

1. Damnhead Nursery

1. Damnhead Nursery

Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ. It is rated 4.6 on Google Review

Find Strawberry Corner Garden Centre at 1 Wallyford Toll, Wallyford, Musselburgh EH21 8JU. Rated 4.5 on Google Reviews

2. Strawberry Corner Garden Centre

2. Strawberry Corner Garden Centre

Find Strawberry Corner Garden Centre at 1 Wallyford Toll, Wallyford, Musselburgh EH21 8JU. Rated 4.5 on Google Reviews

Find Dobbies Garden Centre Edinburgh at Melville Nurseries, Edinburgh, Lasswade EH18 1AZ. It is rated 3.7 from 1.7k reviews on Google

3. Dobbies Garden Centre

3. Dobbies Garden Centre

Find Dobbies Garden Centre Edinburgh at Melville Nurseries, Edinburgh, Lasswade EH18 1AZ. It is rated 3.7 from 1.7k reviews on Google

Find Mortonhall Garden Centre at Mortonhall Gate, Frogston Rd E, Edinburgh EH16 6TJ It is rated 4.3 from 1.5k reviews on Google.

4. Mortonhall Garden Centre

4. Mortonhall Garden Centre

Find Mortonhall Garden Centre at Mortonhall Gate, Frogston Rd E, Edinburgh EH16 6TJ It is rated 4.3 from 1.5k reviews on Google.

