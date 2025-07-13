Summer is always a great time to get the garden sorted, and thankfully Edinburgh has a whole host of options for bringing some greenery into your outdoor spaces.
Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Edinburgh has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.
1. Damnhead Nursery
Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ. It is rated 4.6 on Google Review | Google Maps
2. Strawberry Corner Garden Centre
Find Strawberry Corner Garden Centre at 1 Wallyford Toll, Wallyford, Musselburgh EH21 8JU. Rated 4.5 on Google Reviews | Google Maps
3. Dobbies Garden Centre
Find Dobbies Garden Centre Edinburgh at Melville Nurseries, Edinburgh, Lasswade EH18 1AZ. It is rated 3.7 from 1.7k reviews on Google | Contributed Photo: Contributed
4. Mortonhall Garden Centre
Find Mortonhall Garden Centre at Mortonhall Gate, Frogston Rd E, Edinburgh EH16 6TJ It is rated 4.3 from 1.5k reviews on Google. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.