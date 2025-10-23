Edinburgh has placed third in a list of the top 10 friendliest cities in the UK.

Conde Nast Traveller’s annual list ranks cities across the UK giving them a score based on readers’ opinions.

Scotland’s capital was one of three of the nation’s cities to make the list, with Glasgow having topped the list and Aberdeen also making the top 10.

Speaking about Edinburgh, Conde Nast Traveller said: “Earning the bronze medal for the third year in a row, Edinburgh is a consistent favourite with our readers, and it’s easy to see why. The Scottish capital is good-humoured, open-minded, and pulsing with creative energy, while widespread patriotism means that all are eager to provide superb standards of hospitality as well.

“Head up to Edinburgh during the Fringe, famed for being the world’s largest arts festival, and witness the cobbled streets come alive with every talent imaginable. Here you can discover the pinnacle of Edinburgh’s playful yet supportive atmosphere, as residents and visitors unite to celebrate remarkably experimental performers, from singing impressionists and feminist DJs to witty circus troops.”

1 . Glasgow Glasgow picked up a score of 97.00 and took top spot in the list for the second year running. Conde Nast said: "As Scotland's most populated city, this city represents the crème de la crème of the nation's heartfelt hospitality, so expect to encounter generous people wherever you go."

2 . Manchester Machester is this year's runner up, bouncing back from 8th place last year. It scored a 93.33, chatty Mancunians in lively pubs and helpful strangers were highlighted, however Conde Nast said: "best of all, Manchester is an inclusive, multicultural hub, allowing visitors from all backgrounds to feel at home. For a glimpse of this rich culture, Rusholme's long stretch of South Asian and Middle Eastern eateries, famously nicknamed the Curry Mile, is not one to miss, where you can find Halal menus, authentic spicy flavours, and lots of vibrant neon signs."

3 . Edinburgh Edinburgh finished third scoring 93.04. Conde Nast said: "Edinburgh is a consistent favourite with our readers, and it's easy to see why. The Scottish capital is good-humoured, open-minded, and pulsing with creative energy, while widespread patriotism means that all are eager to provide superb standards of hospitality as well."

4 . Bath In fourth place Bath scored 92.50. Conde Nast said: "Picturesque rows of honey-hued Georgian townhouses, ancient bathhouses powered by natural hot springs, dozens of quaint independent bookshops – what's not to love about Bath?" Close-knit communities and great bars are at its heart.