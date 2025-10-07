Edinburgh Walks: The perfect Autumn walk through Edinburgh city centre - plus a must-visit hot chocolate stop

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:36 BST

Edinburgh’s green spaces are some of the best in the country, we visited one for a walk and a hot chocolate.

The Meadows is one of our absolute favourite places to head off on an autumnal walk in the city. It is brilliant to see the seasons change as you walk along its leafy paths.

We visited in early autumn when there’s still a great mix of green amongst the burgeoning orange and brown leaves. By the end of the month, The Meadows will be on fire with autumn.

With plenty of coffee spots nearby, there are lots of options to pick up a hot drink for your walk to keep you warm. But for our money, there’s absolutely only one winner for where you should pick up a hot drink. You’ll need to keep scrolling to find out where though.

There are few more welcoming sights than the walk from down Meadows Walk into the Meadows themselves. Especially as the leaves start to turn their autumnal colours.

1. The Meadows

There are few more welcoming sights than the walk from down Meadows Walk into the Meadows themselves. Especially as the leaves start to turn their autumnal colours.

At the start of autumn you can still enjoy all the greenery that The Meadows has to offer

2. The Meadows

At the start of autumn you can still enjoy all the greenery that The Meadows has to offer

Part of the charm of The Meadows is its windy, tree lined paths that could see you spend ages trailing through.

3. The Meadows

Part of the charm of The Meadows is its windy, tree lined paths that could see you spend ages trailing through.

Even on a Monday afternoon, the Meadows are still packed with people enjoying some uncharacteristically warm October weather.

4. The Meadows

Even on a Monday afternoon, the Meadows are still packed with people enjoying some uncharacteristically warm October weather.

