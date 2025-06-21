Edinburgh Weather: 12 things to do in Edinburgh on a sunny day

The Met Office is predicting temperatures to skyrocket over the weekend. With that in mind we looked at how you could spend your time in the city.
However, according to the Met Office, it might not all be sunshine, with a few sharp showers also predicted. But with temperatures set to hit 20C, they may very well be welcome.
The Met Office said: “The most staying dry and turning very warm again with further sunshine. But a few sharp showers developing for the afternoon, these possibly heavy and thundery. Maximum temperature 29 °C.”
1. Go for a drink in one of the city's great beer gardens...
Edinburgh has some brilliant beer gardens, including Cold Town House on the Grassmarket. Paying a visit for a refreshing drink in the heat is the perfect way to spend a day. | Cold Town House
2. Visit Portobello Beach
Another great way to spend a day is to head to the coast. Portobello has always been a haven for the people of Edinburgh. Head down and grab an ice cream while you sit on the beach. Photo: Third Party
3. Have a picnic in the Meadows
Folk from Edinburgh love a picnic in the Meadows when the sun comes out. There are always people there enjoying the sun with some food and drinks. | TSPL Photo: Jane Barlow
4. Gullane Beach
Gullane is best known for its golf courses, but the gorgeous sandy beach is another sight not to be missed. With excellent views over the Firth of Forth, the East Lothian beach is a popular location for windsurfing and kite flying when the weather is windy, as well as for picnics and family days out when the sun's out. Photo: VWF Photography