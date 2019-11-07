Famous scene from viral 'disgustang' Edinburgh poo video adorns new Christmas jumper - here's how to get one

It was one of the most famous whodunit mysteriesto come out of Edinburgh.

*WARNING - STRONG LANGUAGE IN THE VIDEO ATTACHED THAT SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE*

The hilarious viral video of an Edinburgh mum asking her two young daughters who hadn't flushed the toilet after a number two is now available on a Christmas jumper - and it will only set you back £25.

Oxgangs mum-of-three Lizzie Brash, who says she still has her 'disgustin' catchphrase shouted at her, found fame when she stormed into a room while her two young daughters were singing a Cher Lloyd song, shouting: “Which one of yas doesn’t know how to flush the toilet after having a s**t?” back in 2013.

The younger sister quickly answers, “It wasn’t me.”

But Lizzie shouts: “Well is was f****n one of yous. Disgustin’!”

She then slams the door before the sheepish kids switch off the camera.

The mystery pooper was subsequently revealed as the yiounger daughter (she was very quick to protest...) in a shocking confession video.

Now, you can surprise and shock friends and family over the festive period with a Christmas jumper dedicated to the famous threesome.

Described as a unisex jumper, the novelty knitwear is avilable from website Moteefe for the very reasonable £25.

It is available in green. navy and grey and comes in sizes small to 5XL.

The design is the back of the two young girls' heads as their mum crashes through the door before launching into her foul-mouthed tyrade, with an added Christmas hat on her head to help spread the cheer.

The famous scene which has now become a Christmas jumper design

It is coupled with the slogan 'Have a disgustang Christmas' and plenty of poo emojis.