GAP announces transformation of Ocean Terminal store with year-round discounts and massive launch sale
The GAP store at Ocean Terminal is changing - and with it comes year round sales, new collection launches and a massive launch sale.
The shop will now be known as a GAP Outlet, as of Monday, October 14.
It promises to keep ranges which shoppers have come to expect such as the GAP logo collections, everyone’s favourite pocket t-shirts and colourful sweaters.
And to celebrate the opening, there will be a new opening offer of 50 percent off the entire store, from October 14 to November 3.
The 8334 sq ft outlet store which is located on the ground floor signals the start of the journey for the centre as its retail offering transitions to becoming outlet focused. GAP is the first existing retailer to transfer over to outlet.
“The GAP Outlet provides yet another reason for people to come to Ocean Terminal. We aim to be a retail and leisure destination with something to offer the whole family.”
Ocean Terminal has more than 4.3 million visitors each year and has just run a retail and leisure recruitment drive to highlight the availability of more than 50 roles across the centre.