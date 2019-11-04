Poundland announce opening date of new Princes Street store

Branding has appeared on the front of what will be the new Poundland store on Edinburgh's Princes Street confirming the shop's official opening date.

On the full window graphic, the date the doors are expected to open has been announced as Saturday, November 16.

The announcement comes at the same time as some tongue-in-cheek banter was fitted to the shopfront in which Poundland hit back at claims that their opening would 'cheapen' the historic shopping destination.According to the retail unit’s letting agent, Culverwell, the rent for the premises will cost Poundland £500,000 per annum.

Poundland has announced when the new Princes Street store will open

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store chiefs last month said that they see the move as a ‘vote of confidence’ in the struggling shopping street which is set to see an exodus from fashion giants New Look, Zara and Next as they make plans to take up units in the new St James Quarter

That followed news that Zara and Next had already committed to moving into the St James from Princes Street.