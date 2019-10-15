'So the locksmiths need a locksmith' - Edinburgh Timpson staff lock themselves out of shop
This is the hilarious picture of bungling locksmiths trying to get into their shop - after they locked themselves out.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 12:48 pm
A passersby snapped photos of the ironic scene as locksmiths at Timpson on Nicolson Street, Edinburgh had to force their way into the shop.
Stevie Cumming took a snap of a locksmith hard at work trying to open the door with a staff member awkwardly standing by yesterday (mon).
Posting the picture on Facebook, he said: "You couldn't make this s**t up... Timpsons on Nicholson Street (sic) locked themselves out the shop."
It sparked hilarity on social media with one user commenting: "So the locksmiths needs a locksmith...alrighty??".
Another said: "Need to give themselves a wee trophy engraved D**K OF THE DAY"