A study by finance experts PwC said there had been a total of 68 shop closures in the Capital during 2018, with just 36 openings to off-set the losses. These are 10 of the most memorable losses over the past few years.
1. BHS, Princes Street
Princes’ Street lost its BHS in 2016 when the company went into administration and left thousands out of a job.
Photo: Andrew O'Brien
Copyright:
2. Ripping Records, South Bridge
The popular Ripping Records on South Bridge closed its doors in 2016 after 41 years of trading when owner John Richardson decided to retire.
Photo: Ian Rutherford
Copyright:
3. House of Fraser, Princes Street
After more than 60 years in operation, House of Fraser in Edinburgh’s West End closed its doors in 2018.
Photo: © kim traynor (cc-by-sa/2.0)
Copyright:
4. Jenners Toy shop, Princes Street
A legendary institution to many, Jenners Toy Shop closed for good in 2019.
Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
Copyright: