1,000 jobs in wind power, Heathrow enjoys busiest April and tributes to Kwik Fit founder
All eyes are on Burberry this week as it battles falling sales and global trade woes.
The fashion giant reports its full-year results on Wednesday, with losses expected - but some are hoping for a profit on paper. Its £40 million cost-cutting plan is still in full swing. Analysts say annual sales will hit £2.5 billion - down 12 per cent year-on-year.
Heathrow’s busiest April and tributes to Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer: More Business in Brief
- Donald Trump says he'll sign an order to cut drug prices for US citizens today. It revives a plan from his first term that never took off. The move would link US Medicare prices to those paid by overseas customers and governments. He’s long promised action on high medication costs - but it's not clear how this order would be enforced or implemented.
The UK labour market is kind of sending mixed signals.
Recruiters say the number of people chasing advertised jobs has surged, not because opportunities are booming, but because businesses are laying off staff and freezing recruitment.
According to research from 400 agencies, April saw a marked weakening in demand for new hires. It’s a sobering reality for jobseekers, made worse by the uncertainty employers face when it comes to payroll taxes and regulation, not to mention global events.
As Neil Carberry, of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation puts it, the latest figures are "on the good end of our expectations" - but you might argue that says more about how low expectations have sunk.
There’s still hope for a rebound later in the year, but it hinges on more than just market forces. If the Government is serious about getting Britain working again, now’s the time to act, and it's going to require something new, innovative and dramatic. Because while legislation like the Employment Rights Bill might be welcome from a moral standpoint, it probably isn't going to help one bit on the recruitment front.
- A new floating wind farm in the North Sea could create more than a thousand jobs. Cerulean Winds says its Aspen project will attract nearly £11 billion over 50 years. It’s part of a major green energy plan with 300 turbines.
- Recruiters say more people are now chasing fewer jobs in the UK. That's thanks to layoffs, restructures and companies hitting pause on hiring. A survey of 400 agencies found candidate numbers have jumped. Meanwhile, demand for staff fell again in April.
- Heathrow has recorded its busiest April ever, with nearly 7.1 million passengers. That’s a six per cent rise on the same month last year. The Easter holidays helped drive the surge in travellers. It marks another strong month for the UK’s busiest airport.
- Scottish businessman Sir Tom Farmer has died at the age of 84. The Kwik Fit founder was hailed for his business success and generosity. He once owned Hibs and gave millions to Scottish causes. First Minister John Swinney praised his 'profound impact' on the country.